Kerala Meeting Election 2021: Congress candidate dies of center assault in Kerala

Congress candidate VV Prakash dies of center assault, Information, Malappuram (Kerala): In Kerala, senior Congress chief and opposition UDF candidate from Nilambur meeting seat, VV Prakash, died of a center assault on Thursday morning. Birthday celebration assets gave this knowledge. Tell us that the elections have been held within the state on April 6 for the meeting elections and the votes will likely be counted on Would possibly 2. Additionally Learn – Priyanka Gandhi despatched oxygen tanker to sanatorium in Lucknow

Prakash (56) used to be additionally the chairman of the Malappuram District Congress Committee (DCC). He underwent angioplasty only some months in the past. Leaders of opposition events, together with former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and different leaders, have expressed condolences to Prakash’s circle of relatives. Additionally Learn – Eknath Gaikwad Dies: Former Congress MP Eknath Gaikwad died of corona an infection

Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “The premature dying of Malappuram DCC President and UDF (United Democratic Entrance) candidate from Nilambur could be very unhappy. He’s going to be referred to as a good and hardworking Congress member, who used to be at all times able to lend a hand the folk. My condolences are along with his circle of relatives. ” Additionally Learn – Sidhu will go away Congress and cross to AAP! CM Amarinder stated this

The premature dying of Malappuram DCC President & UDF Nilambur candidate V V Prakash Ji is terribly tragic. He’s going to be remembered as a good & hardworking member of the Congress, at all times able to supply lend a hand to the folk. My heartfelt condolences to his circle of relatives. percent.twitter.com/LugPBIROKP – Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 29, 2021

DCC assets stated Prakash used to be admitted to a personal sanatorium in Edakkara on Thursday morning after complaining of chest ache and discomfort, however used to be rushed to Manjeri’s sanatorium after the location worsened. Resources stated that he breathed his final at round 5 within the morning.

The Congress birthday celebration used to be anticipated to win the Nilambur seat from the ruling LDF (Left Democratic Entrance). The CPI (M) has fielded MLA PV Anwar from this seat. Kerala Leader Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Chief of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, IUML Chief PK Kunhalikutty have mourned the dying of the Congress chief. Vote casting for the meeting elections used to be hung on April 6 within the state and the votes will likely be counted on Would possibly 2.