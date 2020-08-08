Kerala plane crash: Chief Minister announces compensation, Rs 10 lakh will be given to the families of the dead

Air India Express crash: Kerala government has announced compensation to the families of those killed in the Air India Express plane crash. So far 18 people have died in this plane accident. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced this on Saturday. Also Read – Both pilots died in Kozhikode plane accident, Captain Deepak Sathe, who had flown a fighter jet in the Indian Airforce

Kerala Chief Minister’s Office tweeted, “Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the families of each passenger killed in the Air India Express accident at Karipur International Airport yesterday.” Apart from this, the Chief Minister’s Office also said that the COVID test will be conducted for all the victims including those killed in the accident. Till now only one victim has got Kovid test positive. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said that apart from compensation for the victims, the state government will bear the expenses of treating all the people injured in this unfortunate plane crash, even if they are in any hospital. Also Read – Kerala Aircraft Accident: Kozhikode Airport’s ‘tabletop’ runway is quite challenging, accident due to heavy rain!

Earlier, Union Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday announced an interim relief of Rs 10 lakh each to those killed in the Air India Express accident at the Karipur airport here. Puri, during a media interaction after visiting the accident site along with Union Ministers V Muralitharan and MPs PK Kunhalikutty and MK Raghavan, announced that Rs 10 lakh each were killed in the accident, seriously injuring people. An interim relief of Rs 2 lakh each and Rs 50 thousand will be given to the minor injured. Also Read – Aircraft accident in Kerala: Help centers set up in UAE’s Sharjah and Dubai, Doyle on these numbers

Aircraft experts said on Saturday that the slippery runway, strong wind, bad weather conditions and the landing of the aircraft beyond the regular location could all be a lethal combination, resulting in skidding of the Air India Express in Kozhikode. An Air India Express plane flying from Dubai slipped off the runway while landing in Kozhikode on Friday evening and fell into the deep valley below. About 18 people, including two pilots, were killed in the accident.