Kerala plane crash: Co-pilot Akhilesh leaves pregnant wife behind, delivery to be done in 10-15 days

new Delhi: The co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar has left his pregnant wife behind in the plane crash of Air India Express at Kozhikode Airport in Kerala on Saturday. Akhilesh’s wife, who is very humble in nature, is going to deliver in 15-17 days. This accident has broken the mountain of sorrows on Akhilesh’s family. Akhilesh joined Air India in 2017. Also Read – DGCA issued notice for cracks and waterlogging on the runway of Kozhikode Airport

Co-pilot Akhilesh’s cousin Basudev said that he was a man of very humble and good behavior. His wife is going to give birth to her child in the next 15-17 days. Akhilesh Kumar joined Air India in 2017 and came home before the lockdown. Also Read – Kozhikode Plane Crash: Three relief flights to Kozhikode started, AAIB gets digital flight data recorder, know the reason for the accident

The family of co-pilot Captain Akhilesh Kumar, who lost his life in the Air India Express plane crash, reached mourning when the news of his death reached Mathura in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. Capt. Akhilesh Kumar’s father Tulsi Ram said, “Yesterday, we got a call from the authority regarding the flight accident. We were told that his condition was critical. ” “Later, we were told about his death. He said, his younger brother and brother-in-law have gone to Kerala, ” Also Read – This village of Bahraich in panic due to snake terror, 26 people made their victim in 10 days

He was a very humble, polite, & well-behaved person. His wife is expecting to deliver their child in the next 15-17 days. He joined Air India in 2017 and had come home last, before lockdown: Basudev, cousin of co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar who lost his life in the #KozikhodePlaneCrash pic.twitter.com/seIqt4VfWi – ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 8, 2020

One of his family members told that Captain Akhilesh Kumar joined the force in 2017. Meanwhile, a special relief flights from Delhi and Mumbai reached Kozhikode on Saturday to provide humanitarian aid to all passengers and Air India Express accidental landing incident.

On Friday, an Air India Express flight carrying 190 passengers from Dubai fell into the ditch 35 feet down after landing at Kozhikode’s Karipur airport amid heavy rains that fell on the runway. Chief pilot Captain Deepak Sathe and his co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar are also among the dead. Another person involved in the rescue operation said in an interview to TV channel, “The injured pilot was removed from the aircraft by breaking the cockpit.

Let us know that at least 18 people, including two pilots, have lost their lives in the plane crash. However, four-cabin crew members are safe. Air India Express said in a statement. According to Kerala government officials, the injured have been admitted to hospitals in Malappuram and Kozhikode. An Air India Express flight carrying 190 passengers, including 10 children, had crashed while landing at Karipur Airport in Kozhikode late on Friday evening.