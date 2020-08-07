Kerala plane crash: Kozhikode airport’s ‘tabletop’ runway is quite challenging, accident due to heavy rain!

Air India Express Plane Crash: What is kozhikode airport tabletop runway: A plane of Air India Express crashed into two parts after slipping at the Kozhikode airport airport and falling into a ditch about 50 feet deep. There were 191 people on the plane. Many people have been rushed to nearby hospitals and some of them are said to be in critical condition. According to media reports, 14 people have died in the Kozhikode plane crash at Karipur Airport so far. 123 injured and 15 seriously injured. Also Read – Aircraft accident in Kerala: Help centers set up in UAE’s Sharjah and Dubai, Doyle on these numbers

A statement from DGCA said that AIEAXB 1344, B737 Dubai-Calicut flight in which 191 people were aboard have been victims of the accident. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has instructed the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to go to the spot. Although the cause of the plane crash has not been clear yet, in the initial reports, heavy rain is being said to be the reason.

Tell that Kozhikode airport of Kerala is geographically 'tabletop'. Which is considered dangerous for landing. Kozhikode Airport Ravne is one of the three 'tabletop' runways in India. Tabletop runway is also believed to be the reason for this accident.

Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muralitharan said on the incident, “The pilot could not make the landing first due to heavy rains in Calicut. The second attempt resulted in a hard landing. After which the flight skidded off the runway. This is a very sad accident. “

Actually, Kozhikode Airport is the ‘tabletop’. This means that there is a valley around the runway. There is no more space in the tabletop after the runway is over. Due to this, the aircraft fell into the valley after slipping on the runway in Kozhikode. Where it split into two.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted on this accident and said that I am very aggrieved and distressed in the air crash in Kozhikode. AXB-1344, the flight number of Air India Express from Dubai to Kozhikode, skidded on the runway in the event of rain. It reached 35 feet in a slope before breaking into 2 pieces.