Kerala plane crash: Puri raised questions on Congress MPs’ tweet, saying – still do not know the difference between aircraft ….

New Delhi: Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, questioning several tweets of Congress MPs over the Kozhikode plane crash, said on Monday that the Kozhikode airport has runways and safe areas as per International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) guidelines. Puri said, "Some members of Congress tweeted enthusiastically without fully knowing the facts."

He said in the tweet, "MP Ravneet Bittu does not know the difference between a narrow body plane and a wide body plane, yet he tweeted like an expert on the subject." He did well by deleting his tweet. "

Congress MP from Ludhiana Ravneet Singh Bittu alleged on Twitter on August 8, "Hardeep Singh Puri lifted the ban in July 2019 despite the restrictions and 2015 warnings on landing of a wide body aircraft at Kozhikode airport and resulted in July 2019. Such a fatal accident happened and people died.

A fact check is recommended for individuals who translate to media attention have made several statements on the Kozhikode tragedy in which 18 precious human lives were lost. These not just bordered on the irresponsible but were perhaps deliberately designed to be mischievous. pic.twitter.com/f15z1s1eYJ – Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) August 10, 2020

The Air India Express plane that crashed in Kozhikode on Friday night was a narrow body plane.

Puri said in another tweet, “I am happy that my friend Shashi Tharoor investigated the facts and changed his tone yesterday. But MP Manikam Tagore maintains his astonishing lack of awareness. He wanted me to go to Kozhikode while I was already on the way. “

