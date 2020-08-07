Kerala plane crash: video of the incident after unfolding, Air India aircraft seen divided into two pieces

Thiruvananthapuram: Air India plane coming from Dubai to Kerala has crashed near Kozhikode International Airport (Karipur Airport) in Kerala. The plane fell into the valley after slipping off the runway and fell victim to an accident. The pilot flying the plane has died, while many other passengers have been injured. Also Read – Air India Express Plane Crash: PM Modi spoke to Kerala CM, Shah gave instructions to NDRF; Helpline number released

The plane had 174 passengers, 10 children, two pilots and five crew members on board. This plane was carrying passengers from Dubai. A total of 191 people were on board the aircraft. At present, the reasons for the plane's slide have not been known.

Some videos and photos after the incident have surfaced on social media platforms. It can be seen that the aircraft is divided into two pieces. According to the latest reports, at least two people including the pilot of Air India aircraft are feared killed and more than 40 people are injured.

#WATCH Kerala: Dubai-Kozhikode Air India flight (IX-1344) with 190 people onboard skidded during landing at Karipur Airport today. (Video source: Karipur Airport official) pic.twitter.com/aX90CYve90 – ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2020

After the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan over the phone. The Kerala Chief Minister’s office gave this information. The Kerala CMO tweeted and wrote, “PM Narendra Modi spoke to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on the phone about the Karaipur plane crash. The CM told the PM that a team of officials including Kozhikode and Malappuram district collectors and IG Ashok Yadav have arrived at the airport and are participating in the rescue operation. “

Earlier, the Consulate General of India in Dubai has released helpline numbers. The Consulate General of India based in Dubai wrote, “Flight number IX 1344 of Dubai to Calicut skidded on the runway. We will update you further on getting more information. Our Helpline – 056 546 3903, 0543090572, 0543090572, 0543090575. ” In addition, assistance centers are being established in Sharjah and Dubai, United Arab Emirates.