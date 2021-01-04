Kerry Vincent Useless: Food Network Judge and Host Was 75

Kerry Vincent, a decide on “Food Network Problem” and the host of “Save My Bakery”, died on Jan. 2 from an sickness. She was 75.

The Oklahoma State Sugar Artwork Present, a nonprofit group that Vincent co-founded, introduced her demise on their Fb web page.

“It’s with nice unhappiness that I’ve to report the passing of Kerry Vincent earlier this night. Being a really personal particular person when it got here to all issues not cake, she didn’t wish to put her sickness on the market to the general public,” the put up reads. “Sadly her struggle has come to an finish however she’s going to now not have any ache. She will likely be sorely missed by all who she has touched via the Sugar Arts in addition to personally.”

Vincent was a decide on “Food Network Problem” from 2006 to 2012 and the host of “Save My Bakery” in 2014. Generally known as the “Queen of Cake,” Vincent was additionally a decide on “The Nice Australian Bake Off” and appeared on “Vacation Gingerbread Showdown,” “The Greatest Factor I Ever Ate” and “Final Cake Standing.”

Vincent was initially from Wyalkatchem in Western Australia, however settled in Tulsa, Okla. In response to the Oklahoma Sugar Artists web site, Vincent invented a number of distinctive methods in sugar craft, together with one named after her, the Vincent Marquetry.

After incomes over 100 blue ribbons in her skilled profession as a cake artist, Vincent was inducted into Worldwide Cake Exploration Societé Corridor of Fame in 2004 and the Dessert Skilled Corridor of Fame in 2010. She additionally based the Grand Nationwide Marriage ceremony Cake Competitors, which was broadcast on Food Network a number of instances.

Vincent is survived by her husband, Doug.