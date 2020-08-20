Kerry Washington to Democrats: ‘We’re Fighting for the Soul of This Nation’

Actor-producer Kerry Washington opened the third evening of the digital Democratic Nationwide Conference with a fiery warning about the stakes of the 2020 presidential contest between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

“We’re preventing for the soul of this nation and for our lives,” the “Scandal” star mentioned in introducing a program that’s to embrace performances by Jennifer Hudson and Billie Eilish, as well as to speeches by President Barack Obama and Democratic VP candidate Kamala Harris.

Sen. Harris (D-Calif.), appeared at the prime of the 9 p.m. ET hour — in the vein of a “Saturday Night time Dwell” chilly open — with a plea for viewers to arrange a “voting plan” for Election Day, Nov. 3, by sending a textual content message to the Biden-Harris marketing campaign.

Harris additionally famous the rising alarm about voter suppression efforts in the presidential contest. Harris requested the viewers to take into account “Why is there a lot effort to silence our voices?”

She added: “After we vote, issues change. After we vote, issues get higher.”

Washington, who for seven seasons performed savvy political fixer Olivia Pope on the ABC drama “Scandal,” is one of a number of Hollywood figures tapped as emcees for the primetime portion of the Democrats’ four-day political rally. Given the digital format, the program is extra produced than ordinary, which opens the door for seasoned performers like Washington to deal with segues between taped segments.

Carrying a sharp-edged pinstriped swimsuit, Washington welcomed viewers to the “unconventional conference.” She urged the viewers to interact in the political course of to assist defeat the menace posed by President Trump and his coverage agenda.

“Donald Trump is destroying our nation,” she mentioned.

