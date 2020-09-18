Kesha, Los Lobos, Anthony Hamilton Set for Pro-Biden Concert Series

Kesha, Anthony Hamilton, Los Lobos and extra will carry out within the Biden for President marketing campaign’s new on-line live performance sequence.

The marketing campaign introduced that “Group Joe Sings” will launch Sept. 17 at 5 p.m. PT/eight p.m. ET. The weekly performances will happen each Thursday via Election Day, that includes a brand new group of artists supporting the Democratic ticket of Biden and Kamala Harris.

The primary installment will even characteristic performances from Ben Gibbard of Dying Cab for Cutie, the Postal Service, Harlem Gospel Vacationers and Misterwives. Performances will probably be out there to stream on every artist’s Youtube web page.

“We’d like change, and we’d like it now,” Kesha mentioned in a press release. “Our present president has confirmed time and again that he lacks primary empathy and honesty. I like this nation and I feel we deserve higher. In our Declaration of Independence, it says all males are created equal. It was a pleasant begin, however now we all know we have to give all folks equal rights, safety and alternative it doesn’t matter what they appear to be or who they love. I consider Joe Biden and Kamala Harris may help us win this combat for equality.”

Kesha’s newest album, “Excessive Highway,” was launched in January.

Gibbard will carry out on his personal in addition to a part of the duo the Postal Service. He was within the information together with his Biden help final month when he did a solo efficiency livestream on the Democratic Nationwide Conference’s social stream, enjoying a Postal Service quantity and dedicating it to a protection of the particular USPS.

“I feel greater than any election in my lifetime, this one is of paramount significance,” Gibbard mentioned within the August livestream. “And one of many many establishments exterior of democracy that may be very core that’s underneath fireplace is that of the US Postal Service. … I feel within the midst of this international pandemic, nothing is extra necessary than to with the ability to vote safely and securely and vote by mail has proven to be that over and again and again.”