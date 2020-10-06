Kesha to Present at CatCon Awards Ceremony

Meow!

Kesha is the newest movie star to signal on to seem at the upcoming digital cat conference CatCon From Your Sofa. The singer will current in the course of the CatCon Awards on Oct. 11.

The Grammy-nominated singer is thought for her love of cats and has a number of as pets. She most lately included her cat Mr. Peeps in her music video for “Little Little bit of Love.” He’s additionally listed as a co-director of the video with Kesha.

CatCon, held nearly for the primary time, begins on Oct. 10. “The Strolling Useless” star Norman Reedus can be in dialog with legendary photographer Mick Rock. The feline festivities may even embody a dialogue with Beth Stern speaking about her work discovering properties for greater than 1,300 stray cats.

The lineup additionally options actor Jared Harris, drag performer Scaredy Kat of the U.Ok. version of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and fashions from an Australian firefighters calendar that options images of shirtless firefighters with —what else? — cats.

TikTok twin stars Veronica and Vanessa Merrell will carry out challenges with their cat on the video app. A slew of widespread social media cats may even participate within the conference, together with a Zoom name with Nala Cat (4.3 million followers on Instagram), My Boy Belarus and 7 different felines. Cat rescue group Smidge Cat will lead a cooking class.

Based in 2014 by Susan Michals, CatCon has attracted 78,000 convention-goers. Practically 700 cats have been adopted by way of the occasion and $250,000 has been raised for charity.

This yr’s nationwide cat adoption teams embody Ferndale Cat Shelter, North Shore Animal League and Deliberate PEThood.

Tickets are $20 with $5 going to charity.