Keshav Prasad Maurya, furious over Oli’s statement, said- Nepal has also been a part of India

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has been enraged over the statement made by Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Lord Ram. He targeted Oli and said that Sharma’s unsavory statement reflects his mental bankruptcy. Nepal has also been a part of the first Aryavarta (India). Keshav Prasad Maurya wrote via Twitter on Tuesday, “The indefinite statement of the Communist Prime Minister of Nepal, Shri KP Sharma ‘Oli’, regarding the birthplace of Maryada Purushottam Lord Shri Ram ji shows his mental bankruptcy. Go Lord Prabhu Darun Dukh Dinha. First of all, in front of you Oli ji should know that Nepal has also been a part of Aryavarta (India) in the past. ” Also Read – Nepal Temples: These are 5 famous temples of Nepal, where millions of Indians go to visit every year

In an event held on Monday at the PM residence in Kathmandu, Oli said, Ayodhya is actually located in Thori town west of Birbhum district of Nepal. India claims that Lord Rama was born there. Due to this consistent claim, we have started to believe that Goddess Sita was married to Prince Rama of India. While in reality Ayodhya is a village located near Birbhumi. Nepal’s Prime Minister Oli accused India of cultural encroachment and said, “India has created a fake Ayodhya.” Also Read – Nepal’s PM Oli’s statement- Lord Rama was born in Nepal, the real Ayodhya is in Nepal

He claimed that the Valmiki Ashram is in Nepal and that the holy place where King Dasaratha performed a yajna for the birth of a son is redi. He said that Dasharatha son Ram was not an Indian and the real Ayodhya is also in Nepal. Oli gave a peculiar argument on these petty claims that when there was no way of communication, how did Lord Ram come to Janakpur to marry Sita? He also claimed that it was impossible for Lord Rama to move from present Ayodhya to Janakpur in India. Oli said, Janakpur is here and Ayodhya is there and we are talking about marriage. There was neither a mobile phone nor a telephone, so how did they come to know about Janakpur.