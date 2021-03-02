Keshet International Picks Up Norwegian dramedy ‘Pørni’

Keshet International has come on board as gross sales agent on the drama-comedy “Pørni.” The six-part Norwegian present, produced by Monster Scripted for NENT Group’s streamer Viaplay, is world premiering as a part of Berlinale Sequence Market Selects.

“Lilyhammer” actor Henriette Steenstrup makes her debut as creator/author on prime of headlining the present. Gunnar Vikene (“Occupied”) and Charlotte Blom (“Subsequent Summer season”) function co-directors. The forged additionally consists of Nils Ole Oftebro (“Mammon”), Gunnar Eiriksson (“Twin“), Johanna Mørck (“Trollhunter”) and Vivid Falk Berg.

Steenstrup performs childcare employee and single mum Pørni, who struggles to please everybody at house – her two teenage daughters, 15-year-old nephew and ageing father – with no high quality time with any of them. She additionally has to take care of a hopeless ex-husband and the lack of her sister who not too long ago handed away. “ ‘Pørni’ is a drama about on a regular basis dilemmas you end up in when, to the most effective of your skill, you attempt to do the precise factor for the individuals you care about – and your self. In that order. However attaining each is commonly inconceivable,” stated Steenstrup, who was impressed by her personal expertise.

“In the future in a household is simply as dramatic as a Shakespearean tragedy or a real crime, however the drama occurs within the little issues, as a household is so emotionally loaded,” added the actor, who desires to make it “a real, heat, humorous and tragic collection.”

Keren Shahar, Keshet International COO and president of distribution, stated: “We’re thrilled to have picked up Henrietta’s fantastically actual dramedy and are trying ahead to launching ‘Pørni’ to market. It completely enhances the opposite scripted and non-scripted choices in our spring slate, together with Viaplay’s ‘Furia,’ BBC One’s ‘9/11: A Twenty-12 months Anniversary’ and Israel’s highest ranking drama since 2015, ‘Line within the Sand.’ ”

“Pørni” is being produced by Bård Fjulsrud (“Borderliner,” “Younger & Promising”) and Ida Håndlykken Kvernstrøm (“Younger & Promising”) for Nent Group’s label Monster Scripted. The unique premiere on Viaplay is ready for Might 2.

Keshet International will even showcase “Pørni” on the digital London Screenings occasion (March 1-12).

Keshet International’s “Furia” can also be produced by Monster Scripted. The eight-part thriller, about an undercover cop (Ine Marie Willman) who infiltrates a nationalist subculture, is created by International Emmy-winner Gjermund Stenberg Eriksen (“Mammon”). The present is co-produced by Germany’s X Filme Inventive Pool and ZDF will premiere later this yr on Viaplay.

Two different Monster Scripted exhibits shall be sneak-peeked on-line to the Berlinale European Movie Market’s delegates on March 3, as a part of the Norwegian Movie Institute’s unique snapshot of upcoming native collection. “Kidnapped” (working title, previously often called “What Occurred in Oslo”) is a 10-part thriller set in Israel and Norway. Israel’s Drama Staff is co-producing for TV2 Norway and Israeli broadcaster HOT. Then “Luka & the Magical Theatre” is a Christmas calendar collection ordered by Norwegian pubcaster NRK.