Keshet Suspends U.K. Filming on Uma Thurman Series ‘Suspicion’ Over Coronavirus Fears (EXCLUSIVE)

Keshet Productions has suspended filming within the U.Ok. on its Uma Thurman-starring “False Flag” adaptation for Apple TV Plus, “Suspicion,” Selection has confirmed.

The Israeli media group’s U.Ok. manufacturing arm has paused taking pictures on the present for an unspecified period of time. “Suspicion” was not a part of the batch of reveals confirmed by Apple on Friday to have halted manufacturing, however has stopped rolling within the days since.

The sequence, which was formally introduced simply final week, is concerning the kidnapping of the son of a distinguished American businesswoman, performed by Thurman.

Twenty-one year-old Leo’s abduction from a big, upmarket resort in central New York is captured on video and goes viral. Swiftly, 4 British residents staying on the resort turn into the prime suspects. However are they responsible of any greater than being within the improper place on the improper time?

Kunal Nayyar, Noah Emmerich, Georgina Campbell, Elyes Gabel, Elizabeth Henstridge, and Angel Coulby star alongside Thurman. Rob Williams serves as showrunner and government producer, whereas Chris Lengthy directs and government produces.

On his Instagram, Nayyar wrote from London on Sunday that manufacturing has been paused and the actor will likely be returning to his dwelling in Los Angeles. “I’m taking all measures to guard myself and others whereas I journey. Beginning tomorrow, I will likely be remoted at dwelling,” he wrote.

“Suspicion” is the most recent sequence to cease taking pictures within the U.Ok., becoming a member of the ranks of Netflix’s “The Witcher” and BBC One’s “Peaky Blinders.”