Kether Donohue, Sara Rue Join CBS Comedy Pilot ‘B Positive’

Kether Donohue and Sara Rue have each been forged within the CBS multi-camera comedy pilot “B Optimistic.”

They be a part of beforehand introduced sequence co-lead Annaleigh Ashford. Within the present, confronted with discovering a kidney donor, newly divorced dad Drew (not but forged) is on the finish of his rope when he runs into Gina (Ashford), a rough-around-the edges lady from his previous who volunteers her personal. Collectively they type an unlikely bond and start a journey that may change each of their lives.

Donohue will star as Leanne, described as a celebration lady who can nonetheless sustain with the 20-somethings however now pays for it the following day. She doesn’t sweat the small stuff, lives for at the moment and actually simply appears to be like to have time. Her jobs include assistant supervisor at a retail clothes retailer, jewellery designer and bartender.

Rue will play Julia, described as an formidable social climber. Julia is a neighborhood actual property agent who believes she deserves to stay within the fabulous houses she tries to promote. She tried to tolerate her ex-husband Drew’s “idiosyncrasies,” however she finally acted out within the type of an affair.

Along with her work as a voice actor, Donohue just lately starred within the FXX comedy sequence “You’re the Worst” and can subsequent be seen within the Quibi musical comedy sequence “Royalties.” She additionally starred in Fox’s stay musical staging of “Grease.”

She is repped by ICM, Genuine Expertise & Literary Administration, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

Rue’s current TV credit embrace “American Housewife,” “The Rookie,” and “A Sequence of Unlucky Occasions.” She additionally beforehand starred within the TV Land comedy “Impastor” and the ABC comedy sequence “Much less Than Excellent.”

She is repped by APA, Artists First and Sloane Supply.

“B Optimistic” hails from author and government producer Marco Pennette. Chuck Lorre will government produce by way of Chuck Lorre Productions Inc. Pennette already works with Lorre on the Anna Faris and Allison Janney CBS sitcom “Mother.” Warner Bros. Tv, the place Lorre is beneath a wealthy general deal, will produce.

