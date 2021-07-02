Ketki Dave (Actress) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography and Extra

Ketki Dave (Actress) Top, Weight, Date of Delivery, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra

Ketki Dave is an Indian movie and tv actress. She has won reputation for her efficiency on motion pictures like Kal Ho Naa Ho, Cash Hai Toh Honey Hai, Kitne Door Kitne Paas and Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya. She has additionally performed pivotal characters in TV serials reminiscent of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Pavitra Rishta, Naya Mahisagar, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka and so on.

Delivery & Circle of relatives

Ketki Dave used to be born on 23 June 1960 in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. Her father’s identify is Pravin Joshi, who’s a theatre director, and her mom’s identify is Sarita Joshi, who’s an actress. She has a sibling named Purbi Joshi.

Bio

Actual Identify Ketki Dave Occupation Actress Date of Delivery 23 June 1960 Age (as in 2021) 61 Years Delivery Position Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Nationality Indian House The city Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Circle of relatives Mom : Sarita Joshi

Father : Pravin Joshi

Sister : Purbi Joshi

Brother : No longer To be had

Husband : Rasik Dave

Son : Abhishek Dave

Daughter: Riddhi Dave Faith Hinduism Cope with Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Profession

Ketki started her profession as an actress with the movie Kissi Se Na Kehna as Shyamoli in 1983. In 1990, she were given featured within the film Dil as Ketki Dave. She gave the impression in two motion pictures in 1999 Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet as Shalini and Mann as Madhu. The yr 2000 changed into profession turning second for her, she performed one of the most necessary persona of Daksha Virani in Ekta Kapoor’s tv display Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She used to be related to the display for 8 years. In the meantime she were given alternative to take part in some fact displays together with Nach Baliye Season 2, Comedy Circus 1 and Bigg Boss 2.

Along side tv, She starred in well-known Bollywood motion pictures like Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiyaa, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Parwana, Kitne Door Kitne Paas and so on. Her Gujarati accessory additionally helped her to grabbed this roles. In 3 decade lengthy profession, Ketki has been labored greater than 50 motion pictures and 25 tv displays.

Training Main points and Extra

College No longer Recognized School No longer Recognized Tutorial Qualification Graduate Debut Tv : Jeevan Mrityu (1990)

Movie : Kissi Se Na Kehna (1983) Awards No longer To be had

Bodily Stats and Extra

Top 5′ 4″ Ft Weight 63 Kg Determine Size 34-30-35 Eye Color Black Hair Color Black Spare time activities Travelling, Cooking and Dance

Non-public Lifestyles

Ketki Dave were given married to Rasik Dave. The couple has two youngsters a daughter named Riddhi Dave and a son named Abhishek Dave.

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Married Marriage Date No longer To be had Controversies None Wage (approx) No longer To be had Web Price No longer To be had

Some Information About Ketki Dave

Ketki Dave used to be born and taken up in Mumbai.

She labored in numerous languages together with Gujarati, Hindi and Punjabi.

Ketki and her husband arrange a Gujarati theatre corporate.

She has gave the impression in more than a few films like Yaaran Naal Baharan as Geeta Thakur in 2005.

Ketki debuted with the Gujarati TV collection Jeevan Mrityu within the yr 1990.

Ketki gave the impression within the well-known serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi as Daksha Virani from 2000 to 2008.

Ketki gave the impression within the TV fact display Bigg Boss 2 in 2008.

In 2016, She participated within the dance fact display Nach Baliye Season 2, which used to be judged via Saroj Khan, Malaika Arora Khan and Kunal Kohli.

