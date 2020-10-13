Kevin and Bean’s Allie Mac Kay and Gene ‘Bean’ Baxter Host New Podcast

Former KROQ “Kevin and Bean” colleagues Gene “Bean” Baxter and Allie Mac Kay have reunited to launch a brand new podcast, “A Cup of Tea and a Chat with Allie & Bean.”

The present, which can put up episodes three days every week, comes almost a 12 months after Baxter left “Kevin and Bean” and moved to London, and six months after KROQ yanked the successor program, “Kevin within the Morning with Allie and Jensen,” off the air.

Baxter and Kevin Ryder hosted “Kevin and Bean” on KROQ for almost 30 years — for the reason that begin of 1990. After Baxter left, Ryder continued with Mac Kay (who had been with “Kevin & Bean” since 2015) and Jensen Karp, who joined in 2018.

However new KROQ administration determined to tug the plug in March, simply because the COVID-19 pandemic obtained underway, and the station took a rankings and public relations hit because of this.

Since shifting to London, Baxter has been internet hosting interviews and doing voice monitoring for digital broadcaster Podcast Radio. Mac Kay and Baxter remained involved, and she stated she broached the thought of reteaming quickly after KROQ ended “Kevin within the Morning.”

“We have been fired in March, I consider I began pestering Bean in April,” Mac Kay stated. “‘Hey Bean you ever thought of doing a podcast with an previous good friend that lives in Los Angeles?’ I believe I most likely talked about it solely about 4 or 5 occasions, actually. And it could simply sort of be in passing as a result of if Bean doesn’t need to do one thing, he’ll completely change the topic. He received’t reply, and he wasn’t actually answering and he was altering the topic. So I sort of let it go. “

Baxter stated it took a little bit of prodding, and listening to from “Kevin and Bean” followers.

“I didn’t suppose it was a foul thought, it simply took me a very long time to appreciate that it was a good suggestion,” he stated. “To inform you the reality, whenever you hear it so many occasions each single day from former listeners, you sort of really feel like you have got an obligation to do it. As a result of there have been so many individuals on the market who have been actually simply starved for that sort of content material proper now. Which to me is loopy as a result of there’s an enormous world on the market of content material, I really feel like no one wants one other podcast. However our individuals missed us a lot — and I do know I converse for Allie after I say we miss them a lot too, as a result of it was such a give and take relationship.

“The listeners and the hosts all had their very own in jokes and their very own topics that they have been focused on and continually talked about,” he added. “And it actually constructed as much as be a neighborhood over so a few years that I obtained to the purpose, it’s arising on a 12 months now since I’ve been on the radio in America. I obtained to the purpose the place I simply was actually beginning to miss it a lot that I believed, properly, why am I not doing this? The listeners would take pleasure in it and I believe it could actually be enjoyable.”

Mac Kay and Baxter stated the present remains to be a piece in progress, however some hallmarks of “Kevin and Bean” will be anticipated — together with Baxter’s love of accumulating soundbites (he’s amassed greater than 1,200 new ones since final 12 months).

“A Cup of Tea and a Chat” shall be obtainable to subscribers through Patreon at completely different subscription ranges, beginning at $3 a month as much as $20, which options extra perks.

“I’ve a number of mates that launched their podcasts totally on Patreon and that they had an ideal expertise with it,” Mac Kay stated. “And I knew Bean didn’t need to go proper again at it 5 days every week, and I believe lots of people have modified their listening habits. These days, individuals aren’t listening to podcasts 5 days every week and if they’re, generally they get backed up with them. So I believed three was the magic quantity.”

Ryder, in the meantime, is presently writing a ebook primarily based on his 30-year expertise at KROQ, however “A Cup of Tea and a Chat” listeners can count on to listen to loads of acquainted voices; Baxter’s spouse, Donna, appeared on episode 1.

“Kevin and Bean” followers abruptly have a number of podcast choices to fill the void. Moreover “A Cup of Tea and a Chat,” former “Kevin and Bean” producer Dave Sanchez, “Kevin and Bean” imaging director Omar Khan and jack-of-all-trades Johnny “Beer Mug” Kantrowe lately launched a brand new podcast, “Jankytown.”

Sanchez, Khan and Kantrowe previously hosted KROQ’s “B-Staff” podcast, which mentioned the behind-the-scenes antics of “Kevin & Bean” whereas replaying traditional bits from that present’s archives. Khan stays at KROQ, engaged on manufacturing for “Stryker and Klein,” the morning present that changed “Kevin & Bean,” whereas Kantrowe handles weekend and fill-in shifts on the station. However KROQ has no relation to “Jankytown,” and the brand new present, whereas referencing their previous on “Kevin & Bean,” focuses extra on the hosts’ present lives and pursuits.

Additionally on Patreon, former “Kevin and Bean” solid member Ralph Garman has hosted the five-day-a-week “The Ralph Report” since 2018, together with comic Eddie Pence.

Karp, in the meantime, has launched a number of podcasts since KROQ ended “Kevin within the Morning,” together with “The Sports activities Bubble,” “Discuss Ain’t Low cost: A Podcast About Cameo” and “Scorantine,” a sport present on Patreon that he hosts with spouse Danielle Fischel.