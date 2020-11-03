Kevin Bacon Joins Machine Gun Kelly, Travis Fimmel in ‘One Approach’

Kevin Bacon is becoming a member of Travis Fimmel and Colson Baker, often known as recording artist Machine Gun Kelly, in the brand new action-thriller “One Approach.”

Andrew Baird (“Zone 414”) is directing from a script by Ben Conway. Principal images is about to start in February in Los Angeles and Tulsa, Okla. Highland Movie Group is dealing with worldwide gross sales on the upcoming American Movie Market digital market, which launches Nov. 9.

Bacon will painting the estranged father of Baker’s character, who goes on the run with a bag full of money after a theft of his former crime boss goes mistaken. With a doubtlessly deadly wound, he slips onto a bus headed into the unrelenting California desert. After a name for assist, Bacon’s character betrays him by notifying the crime boss of his location.

“Kevin Bacon is likely one of the most gifted and internationally recognizable actors of his technology,” mentioned Highland Movie Group CEO Arianne Fraser.

Baird added, “I’m actually excited to work with Kevin. He was already a significant star when he actually caught my eye as Willie O’Keefe in Oliver Stone’s ‘JFK.’ To me he confirmed a brand new, uncooked and really highly effective facet. His flip in ‘The Woodsman’ ought to have received him an Oscar and I really like his work in his new present ‘Metropolis on a Hill.’”

Bacon received Golden Globe and SAG honors for his lead position in the tv film “Taking Probability,” and was additionally nominated for a Golden Globe for his supporting position in “The River Wild” and a SAG Award for “Homicide in the First.” He has acquired three different SAG Award nominations with the ensembles of “Frost/Nixon,” “Mystic River” and “Apollo 13.”

Tim Palmer, Martin Brennan and Jib Polhemus are producing the movie with Invoice Grantham serving as government producer. The movie was developed with funding from Northern Eire Display screen and Display screen Eire.

Bacon’s representatives are MGMT, lawyer Fred Gaines and Viewpoint. The information was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.