Kevin Bacon Really Enjoyed His Chance To Film Opposite Himself In You Should Have Left

Depart a Remark
SPOILER WARNING: The next article comprises spoilers for You Should Have Left. In case you have not but seen the movie, proceed at your individual threat!
Kevin Bacon has been a profitable skilled actor for an extended, very long time, and there’s little that we haven’t seen him do on the large display screen. He’s a flexible performer who has spent his profession continuously mixing issues up by way of each style and character, and every day out he appears to deliver one thing completely different to the desk. That in thoughts, you’d suppose that they man has skilled each trick of the commerce one might, however within the making of David Koepp’s You Should Have Left he found that there was a beat he had by no means performed earlier than: performing reverse himself.
The topic got here up after I had the pleasure of doing a video interview with Kevin Bacon final week, and you’ll watch him focus on it by clicking play on the video beneath:
In You Should Have Left, Kevin Bacon stars as Theo Conroy, a former banker with a darkish previous who decides to attempt to get away from the world by renting a distant home in Wales to dwell in along with his spouse (Amanda Seyfried) and daughter (Avery Tiiu Essex). Sadly, whereas the brand new dwelling seems heat and trendy, the truth is that it’s a labyrinth of chaos that attracts the household in deeper the longer they keep – with the expertise forcing Theo to come back to phrases with a few of his largest demons.
As a part of that nightmarish catharsis, Theo actually comes face-to-face with himself, and it was evidently an expertise that Kevin Bacon by no means had prior to creating You Should Have Left (which is shocking given how frequent it’s for giant actors to play twins or clones or what have you ever).
Dancing round spoilers whereas speaking about his time within the movie along with his second self, Kevin Bacon expressed each being impressed with the best way issues could be carried out now, and likewise an appreciation for the chance of problem that it supplied:
There’s instances when Theo really has to speak to Theo, and that is one thing that I hadn’t actually carried out, so far as I do know, in a movie earlier than, and I’ve carried out plenty of various things in movie (laughs). So to seek out one thing that was form of new to me was fascinating, and that in and of itself has received its challenges from an performing standpoint. The challenges aren’t a lot… lately it is wonderful what could be carried out now from a digital standpoint by way of results; you possibly can stand over on one factor and stand over the opposite aspect after which they will simply do it just about proper within the avid, make it look fairly seamless. However yeah, I like doing that form of stuff. It is nice. That is why I turned an actor.
With Kevin Bacon being 61 years previous, we are able to hope that this gained’t show to be the primary and solely time that the actor will get the chance to play reverse himself. Having one Kevin Bacon in a film is a good factor, so math dictates which have two is twice nearly as good. Hopefully there may be now a filmmaker someplace on the market furiously engaged on a script the place he meets himself from one other layer or the multiverse, or will get caught in some form of wacky time journey shenanigans. There are such a lot of prospects.
Whereas we look forward to all the long run movies and TV that includes two Kevin Bacons, followers can for now get pleasure from You Should Have Left, which is now obtainable for rental and/or digital buy following its premium video-on-demand launch this previous Friday. Test it out, and keep tuned right here on CinemaBlend for extra from my interviews with the celebs!
Add Comment