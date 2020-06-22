Kevin Bacon Really Enjoyed His Chance To Film Opposite Himself In You Should Have Left

SPOILER WARNING: The next article comprises spoilers for You Should Have Left. In case you have not but seen the movie, proceed at your individual threat!

Kevin Bacon has been a profitable skilled actor for an extended, very long time, and there’s little that we haven’t seen him do on the large display screen. He’s a flexible performer who has spent his profession continuously mixing issues up by way of each style and character, and every day out he appears to deliver one thing completely different to the desk. That in thoughts, you’d suppose that they man has skilled each trick of the commerce one might, however within the making of David Koepp’s You Should Have Left he found that there was a beat he had by no means performed earlier than: performing reverse himself.