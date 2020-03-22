Kevin Bacon Shares Thoughts On Tom Hanks After Trading Emails Post Coronavirus Diagnosis

Go away a Remark
Apollo 13 co-stars Tom Hanks and Kevin Bacon have been swapping emails because the former revealed he was identified with Coronavirus. That’s not a shock given the 2 are reportedly fairly shut. For Bacon, the unlucky medical information has apparently given him an opportunity to take a step again and actually admire his good friend, each for the person he usually is and for the way he’s dealt with his prognosis.
Talking in an interview with Leisure Tonight, Kevin Bacon mentioned Hanks is an “unbelievable actor” and a “nice man.” He additionally predicted and rightly so, that we’d quickly see a wave of different well-known faces getting identified. Right here’s a portion of his quote…
We have now exchanged emails and they’re very a lot in my ideas. Loopy concerning the man. He is not only an unbelievable actor, however an actual nice man, and Rita as nicely. I feel it was attention-grabbing how anyone that’s so beloved was so early [diagnosed]. I feel now we’re at a spot the place we’re going to [hear about] lots of people which might be well-known [getting coronavirus].
At this level, all of us agree Tom Hanks is nice. I can’t think about many individuals in the US with increased approval rankings than he has. Due to that, it’s not stunning to listen to one other one in all his associates and co-stars got here out and say he’s a fantastic dude. What’s, maybe, extra attention-grabbing, nevertheless, is what Bacon went on to say.
Following that preliminary quote, the Footloose actor mentioned it was a “stunning” transfer for Hanks to be so open about his Covid-19 prognosis, and you recognize, that’s really a fantastic level. He was one of many first well-known Americans to acknowledge what was taking place to him, and for a lot of in most people, it was the primary second (together with the NBA season getting cancelled) they sat up and actually put a face to the illness. Right here’s extra of Bacon’s quote…
However the way in which that he got here proper out with it, which by the way in which I do not suppose he wanted to do, however he mentioned, ‘This can be a actual factor,’ and he additionally mentioned, ‘We’re going to be OK,’ was very highly effective and delightful transfer on his half,” he continued. “I am fascinated by him on a regular basis.
I feel with Tom Hanks, greater than anything, it’s the tone at which he addresses issues. He at all times has a fantastic sense for the way significantly to take moments. Along with his coronavirus prognosis, it was very direct and to the purpose. He shared what occurred, made it clear he was going to observe the foundations and mentioned he and spouse Rita Wilson will take it someday at a time. Simply the best message everybody ought to observe.
As for the way Hanks is doing proper now, it’s a bit unclear. He’s reportedly been launched from the hospital, however his sister lately indicated it has been a battle. Our ideas exit to Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson. There can be nobody higher to function a Covid-19 spokesman. Right here’s to hoping he recovers and does precisely that.
