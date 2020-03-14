Kevin Clifton lands first role since shock Strictly departure

Kevin Clifton has landed his first role since saying his shock departure from Strictly Come Dancing – and he’s swapping one Strictly for one more.

The skilled dancer, who received the present with now girlfriend Stacey Dooley in 2018, has revealed he’s set to play the lead role of Scott Hastings within the upcoming UK & Eire tour of Baz Luhrmann’s Strictly Ballroom the Musical.

And will probably be one thing of a Strictly reunion for the dancer – with decide Craig Revel Horwood set to direct the manufacturing.

Talking about his casting, Clifton stated, “I’m past excited to be lastly fulfilling a lifelong ambition to play Scott Hastings in Strictly Ballroom The Musical.

“Once I was 10 years previous, I first watched the film that will grow to be my favorite movie of all time. That is my dream role. Plus I get to work with Craig Revel Horwood once more!

“I actually can’t wait to don the golden jacket and waltz all around the UK from September this 12 months in what’s set to be an unbelievable present!”

The musical relies on Australian director Baz Luhrmann’s 1992 movie of the identical identify which starred Paul Mercurio within the lead role of Scott Hastings and was in flip primarily based on Luhrmann’s personal 1984 stage play.

The present is about to open on 26th September in Nottingham, with additional exhibits in Wolverhampton, Hull, Milton Keynes, Sunderland, Bristol, Bromley, Edinburgh, York, Salford, Guildford, Northampton, Southend, Llandudno, Aylesbury, Darlington, Wimbledon, Bournemouth, Derry, Cardiff, Glasgow, Liverpool, Canterbury, Birmingham, Plymouth, Blackpool, Bradford, Southampton, Ipswich and Studying.

Strictly Come Dancing just lately confirmed its skilled line-up for 2020, with a number of previous faces returning to the hit leisure present.