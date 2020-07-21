Kevin Clifton would “by no means say by no means” to a Strictly Come Dancing return

He stop Strictly Come Dancing earlier this yr, after engaged on the present as a skilled dancer for seven years.

Quick-forward to the current day, and professional dancer Kevin Clifton has revealed he would “by no means say by no means” to returning to the BBC One dance present.

Though Kevin wouldn’t need to ditch his sister Joanne – who he’s at the moment working alongside – with coronavirus placing a maintain on his stay work in the intervening time, the thought of returning to Strictly appears extra doubtless.

Talking in an interview with The Guardian, he defined: “I can’t depart my sister excessive and dry, and return on Strictly. However I don’t know. By no means say by no means.”

He added: “I’ve made that call [to leave Strictly]. And it would really feel bizarre if I abruptly went again once more.”

In March, Kevin introduced he’d be leaving Strictly to give attention to different areas of his life.

As he thanked the BBC and his fellow pro-dancers for “inspiring” him, he stated: “To the complete Strictly household. The previous seven years have been among the most great years of my life. I’m grateful to the BBC and Strictly Come Dancing for giving me the chance to have been a a part of one thing actually particular.

He continued: “After ending final sequence with the Kids In Want trophy and the Christmas Particular I would like to depart on a excessive and have subsequently determined the time has come to transfer on and give attention to different areas of my life and profession.”

BBC

The skilled dancers line-up has already been introduced for this yr’s Strictly Come Dancing, which is ready to air a little later this yr in October so the dancers and contestants can first isolate in bubbles.

Nonetheless, it’s been rumoured that Bruno Tonioli won’t give you the option to take his seat on the panel when the present returns, due to journey restrictions.

With Clifton tipped as a potential substitute for him, together with Stacey Dooley, Cheryl and Arlene Phillips, might we be seeing the skilled dancer again on the present in spite of everything?

We wouldn’t say no!

