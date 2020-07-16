Kevin Connolly Denies Daily Beast Report of 2005 Sexual Assault – Variety

Actor Kevin Connolly has denied a report within the Daily Beast that he sexually assaulted a dressing up designer at a wrap celebration in 2005.

The outlet reported Wednesday that Gracie Cox alleges that Connolly led her right into a VIP space in the course of the celebration for “Gardener of Eden” and sexually assaulted her.

Connolly, finest identified for her position on HBO’s “Entourage,” is represented by Martin Singer. In a press release, Singer’s agency stated that he denies the allegation.

“Kevin strongly helps victims of sexual assault and believes their claims ought to at all times be heard,” the agency stated. “As somebody who has labored on this business for 4 a long time, he has handled individuals with nothing however respect and has maintained a stellar popularity. Due to this fact, he was fully shocked to study of the allegations made by Gracie Cox from a wrap celebration in 2005. The incident with Ms. Cox was consensual, and he categorically denies any declare that it was assault.”

Cox was an assistant costume designer on the movie, which Connolly directed. She informed the Daily Beast that Connolly flirted along with her on set. On the wrap celebration, she stated that Connolly dropped at her to the VIP space, and as soon as they had been alone began to kiss her. In accordance with her account, he then pulled her right into a sales space and sexually assaulted her.

“There was not likely an opportunity in my thoughts to object or resist,” she informed the publication. “It simply occurred actually quick. I froze and was in shock.”

Cox was working for Amy Westcott, the costume designer on the undertaking. As she left the celebration, she encountered Westcott and informed her about what occurred. Westcott confronted Connolly, in response to the report. Westcott confirmed that to the Daily Beast. Two crew members informed the publication that additionally they witnessed Westcott confront Connolly.

4 of Cox’s pals additionally informed the Daily Beast that she had informed them of the assault within the days after it occurred.

In his assertion, Connolly acknowledged an absence of “professionalism” in reference to the incident.

“Kevin fully understands Amy’s displeasure with the consensual act that transpired between Kevin and Gracie 15 years in the past, after manufacturing had wrapped they usually had been not working collectively on the film,” the attorneys’ assertion stated. “Kevin acknowledges the shortage of professionalism on his half, however he adamantly denies that it was something aside from a mutual consensual encounter.”

Cox informed the Daily Beast that she contacted lawyer Gloria Allred about her allegations in 2017, however that Allred declined to take the case as a result of the statute of limitations had expired.