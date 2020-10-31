Kevin Costner Honors Sean Connery: ‘He Was the Biggest Star’

Kevin Costner paid tribute to Sean Connery, his co-star in “The Untouchables,” calling him “a person’s man who had a tremendous profession.”

Connery died on Friday in his sleep. He was 90 years outdated. The actor received an Oscar for his position in “The Untouchables” as beat cop Jim Malone, a mentor to Costner’s character Elliot Ness, who teaches the strait-laced American Prohibition agent about doing issues “the Chicago manner.” The movie was an enormous hit when it got here out in 1987, catapulting Costner to the A-list and serving to Connery show his dramatic chops. In his assertion, Costner known as Connery “the greatest star that I ever labored with.”

Robert De Niro, who performed Al Capone in “The Untouchables,” additionally honored Connery, saying, “He appeared a lot youthful than 90; I anticipated – and hoped– he’d be with us for much longer.”

Connery was greatest recognized for enjoying James Bond in seven movies together with such franchise favorites as “Goldfinger,” “Thunderball” and “Dr. No.” However he was far more than 007. He additionally appeared in such critically acclaimed field workplace hits as “Time Bandits,” “The Man Who Would Be King,” “The Hunt for Purple October” and “Indiana Jones and the Final Campaign.”

Right here’s Costner’s full assertion on Connery’s demise:

“I, like the remainder of the world, was deeply saddened to study of the passing of Sean Connery this morning. Sean was a crafted actor who was enormously happy with his physique of labor, notably his work on stage. And though he was a really no-nonsense particular person, he was extremely inclusive with me professionally and personally. He was the greatest star that I ever labored with and I will probably be ceaselessly grateful to be linked with him on movie. Sean Connery was a person’s man who had a tremendous profession.”