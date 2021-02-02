Kevin Costner ‘Nationwide Parks’ Drama Gets ABC Pilot Order

ABC has given a pilot order to the drama “Nationwide Parks,” which hails from Kevin Costner.

The undertaking was first introduced as being in growth at ABC in Dec. 2019. Anthony Hemingway is now connected to government produce and direct the pilot by way of Anthony Hemingway Productions.

“Our companions at ABC, twentieth Tv and A+E Studios have given me an awesome setting to step out of my consolation zone and ship one thing particular,” Costner mentioned.

Per the sequence official logline, whereas the nationwide parks are identified for his or her sweeping, lovely landscapes, there may be additionally a darker, extra sinister aspect to those parks that appeal to an enormous array of prison exercise. “Nationwide Parks” will comply with the small group of elite NPS brokers as they clear up these crimes whereas defending these nationwide treasures.

Costner is a co-writer on the sequence together with Aaron Helbing and Jon Baird, with all three additionally government producing. The present will mark Costner’s first tv writing credit score. Helbing will function showrunner along with co-writing. He was most just lately the showrunner on the Historical past drama “Knightfall.” His different TV credit embody “The Flash,” “Black Sails,” and “Spartacus.”

Costner will government produce below his Territory Photos Leisure banner together with Rod Lake, Ivan Cohen, and Ken Halsband. Barry Jossen and Tana Jamieson of A+E Studios may also government produce. twentieth Tv will produce in affiliation with A+E Studios

Along with his storied movie profession, Costner presently stars in and government produces the Paramount Community drama sequence “Yellowstone.” The present continued to be a large rankings draw for the cabler in its third season, with the Season 3 finale pulling in a large 5.2 million viewers.

He’s repped by WME. Helbing is repped by Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof + Fishman. Hemingway is repped by WME, Gotham Group and legal professional Tom Hoberman.

“Nationwide Parks” marks the sixth ABC pilot pickup prior to now few days. On Friday, the broadcaster introduced 5 different pilot orders: comedies “Maggie,” a “Marvel Years” reboot, and a Regina Hicks multi-cam; and the dramas “Queens” and “Epic.”

Similar to final yr, the pandemic has upended the standard pilot season on the broadcast networks, with a lot of the networks nonetheless working by the reveals they’d ordered to pilot final yr. ABC nonetheless has the comedies “Work Spouse” and “Adopted” in rivalry, together with the drama “Triage.” It was introduced in November that ABC had given a sequence pickup to an untitled multi-cam comedy starring Alec Baldwin and Kelsey Grammer that hails from “Fashionable Household” co-creator Chris Lloyd and government producer Vali Chandrasekaran.