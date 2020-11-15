Kevin Dillon Starring as Jack Warner in ‘Reagan’ Biopic

Kevin Dillon will painting Warner Bros. Studios founder Jack Warner in Dennis Quaid’s upcoming “Reagan” biopic, Selection has discovered.

Manufacturing on “Reagan” in Oklahoma was halted for 2 weeks in late October and early November attributable to a COVID-19 outbreak amongst crew members. Capturing resumed on Nov. 5 and might be transferring to California, in response to producer Mark Joseph.

“Reagan” is directed by Sean McNamara, produced by Joseph and written by Howard Klausner. Penelope Ann Miller performs Nancy Reagan, Jon Voight portrays a KGB agent who tracked Reagan for 40 years and Mena Suvari performs Reagan’s first spouse Jane Wyman.

Reagan signed a seven-year contract with Warner Bros. in 1937 and made most of his motion pictures there. He starred in “Darkish Victory,” “Knute Rockne, All American” and “Kings Row,” which was nominated for the Academy Award for finest image in 1943. Reagan portrayed a double amputee in “Kings Row” and gained renown for the road, “The place’s the remainder of me?,” delivered when he awoke from surgical procedure. He used that line as the title of his 1965 autobiography. Jack Warner was Reagan’s boss at Warner Bros.

“What an ideal alternative to work on a film as epic as this,” mentioned Dillon. “Performing with Dennis Quaid and taking part in Jack Warner, one of many founding fathers of Hollywood, is such a privilege.”

Dillon was nominated for 3 Emmys for his performances as Johnny “Drama” Chase on the HBO comedy sequence “Entourage.” His credit embody Bunny in finest image winner “Platoon,” and John Densmore in the biopic “The Doorways.”

“We’re excited to have Kevin be part of our solid,” famous Joseph. “He provides his unimaginable performing expertise to our great solid.”

Quaid and McNamara labored collectively on the movie “Soul Surfer.” McNamara just lately directed the movies “Mighty Oak” and “Miracle Season.” Joseph most just lately served as an govt producer together with Terrence Malick on Martin Sheen’s “The Vessel” and was a growth and advertising and marketing govt at Walden Media the place he labored on “The Chronicles of Narnia,” “Holes,” “Ray” and “Due to Winn Dixie.”