Kevin Dobson, ‘Kojak’ and ‘Knots Touchdown’ Star, Dies at 77

Kevin Dobson, an actor greatest recognized for his starring roles on the CBS reveals “Kojak” and “Knots Touchdown,” died on Sunday. He was 77.

The United Veterans Council of San Joaquin County introduced Dobson’s dying on Monday afternoon. He served as a former chairman of the group.

A former Military soldier and Lengthy Island Rail Street conductor, Dobson started his appearing profession within the late 1960s, first showing on reveals like “One Life to Reside,” “The Medical doctors,” “The Mod Squad,” “Emergency!” and “Cannon.” His first main position got here on “Kojak,” the place he performed detective Bobby Crocker, reverse star Telly Savalas’ lead position as lieutenant Theo Kojak. The present aired for 5 season on CBS from 1973-1978, and Dobson reunited with the solid for the 1990 TV film “Kojak: It’s All the time One thing.”

Dobson joined the solid of the primetime cleaning soap opera “Knots Touchdown” throughout its fourth season in 1982. He performed Marion Patrick “Mack” MacKenzie, the love curiosity and eventual husband of star Michele Lee’s character Karen MacKenzie. He was a fundamental solid member of the collection till its cancellation in 1993 after 14 seasons. He and the solid reunited for a miniseries referred to as “Knots Touchdown: Again to the Cul-De-Sac” in 1997. For his position, he earned 5 Cleaning soap Opera Digest Awards all through his profession.

He appeared on a number of different cleaning soap operas, like “The Daring and the Lovely” as decide Devin Owens from 2006-2007 and “Days of Our Lives” as Mickey Horton in 2008. His different credit included “Home of Lies,” “Hawaii 5-0” and “Anger Administration.”

Dobson is survived by his spouse Susan and their three youngsters.