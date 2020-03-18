General News

Kevin Durant Among Four Brooklyn Nets Players to Test Positive for Coronavirus

March 18, 2020
1 Min Read

NBA celebrity Kevin Durant is amongst 4 Brooklyn Nets gamers to have examined optimistic for the coronavirus. The identities of the opposite three gamers are unknown.

Durant revealed the information to reporter Shams Charania of The Athletic.

“Everybody watch out, handle your self and quarantine,” Durant mentioned Monday. “We’re going to get by means of this.”

The 2-time NBA Finals MVP had skilled no signs earlier than testing optimistic, reviews Charania.

Durant and his Brooklyn Nets teammates had been examined final week after getting back from the Bay Space, in accordance to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The Brooklyn Nets’ Thursday evening recreation towards the Golden State Warriors was ultimately canceled after the NBA suspended its season indefinitely amid the coronavirus outbreak.

 

 


