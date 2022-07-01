Kevin Durant asked to leave the Brooklyn Nets and generated an earthquake in the NBA: what are his possible destinations

Kevin Durant (7) still has a four-year contract with the Brooklyn Nets (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

Kevin Durantthe superstar of the Brooklyn Netsthis Thursday he made the formal request to be transferred to another team of the NBA, in a bomb that exploded in the most important basketball league in the world hours before the start of the free agent market. The 33-year-old forward has a contract for four more seasons for $193 millionand there are already franchises in which the player is interested in playing from the 2022/2023 financial year.

The player, his environment and the club are looking for a way out. Durant made the trade request directly to the Nets owner, Joe Tsaisources told ESPN”, reported in Twitter the journalist Adrian Wojnarowski, one of the best informed in the NBA.

“The general manager of the Brooklyn Nets, Sean Marksis working with Durant and his business manager, Rich Kleimanto find a trade for the star of the franchise, Kleiman told ESPNWojnarowski added.

Durant’s contract with the Nets is 193 million dollars (David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports)

Durant, winner of two NBA rings with the Golden State Warriors and MVP (Most Valuable Player) of the 2014 season, is looking for a new destination. While Brooklyn wants to get the most out of the situation. As soon as the information came out, some NBA franchises contacted Brooklyn and the The Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat are Durant’s two favorite teams.

The forward had renewed his contract in 2021 for five years with the Nets, for about 193 million dollars: 43 million of them in the next season. Also, 46.4 million in 2023/2024; others 49.9 million in 2024/2025 and 53.3 million for 2025/2026, before becoming a free agent, at the age of 38, although that situation would change due to his request to leave his current team.

The forward landed in the Nets in 2019, after leaving Golden State, to form a new super team with the star and controversial point guard Kyrie Irving. Since then, and despite the fact that they also came to have James HardenThe Nets have only made it past the first round of the playoffs once.

Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat are the two possible teams for Kevin Durant (Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

Last season they fell in the first phase of the playoffs against the Boston Celtics culminating a chaotic year in which Harden was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers ey Irving, To whom the Nets are reluctant to offer a maximum long-term contract, he exercised his option on Monday to renew for an additional season for 36.9 million dollars. He missed much of last year due to his refusal to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The transfer request of Durant, one of the best players in the NBA in the last decade, shook the league just three hours before the free agency period officially opens, in which teams can sign players without a contract. , including the Argentine Facundo Campazzo.

The concrete thing is that this request from Durant can drastically change the panorama of the current NBA and everything will be subject to the team in which he ends up playing. This definition generated a break and turned the American league upside down.

KEEP READING

Nico Romano, the star of the National Basketball League who fulfills his dream in the National Team: his formula for success at 34 years old

Facundo Campazzo defines his future in the NBA: he was mentioned as one of the ten best point guards in free agency

Juanfer Quintero and the NBA, his other great passion: the star that captivates him and what details of basketball he applies to football