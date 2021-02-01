Kevin Durant’s Thirty Five Ventures Announces New Series for Boardroom

Kevin Durant and Wealthy Kleiman aren’t solely relaunching the web site for their Thirty Five Ventures multi-media platform Boardroom right now, however they’re additionally asserting a few of its new programming.

I can completely report that along with Nick DePaula’s video collection in regards to the sneaker trade I first advised you about final week, Boardroom will even quickly see the premiere of “Extra Clarification Wanted.” The present will characteristic host Pierce Simpson providing his views on sports activities, tradition and music. Every episode will even embody quick interviews with celeb company in addition to enterprise leaders.

Additionally premiering on Boardroom this month is “Danger-Reward,” a enterprise how hosted by sports activities reporter and Ros Gold-Onwude and produced in partnership with Goldman Sachs Wealth Administration. Gold-Onwude will interview individuals within the worlds of sports activities and enterprise about high-stakes determination making in addition to monetary matters.

The brand new collection be part of a lineup that already contains “Recreation Plan With Jordan Schultz,” which premiered on Jan. 8.

Boardroom will even be residence to Boardroom Breakers, a group about buying and selling playing cards. Boardroom College, a collection of conversations between Kleiman and executives which are hosted by schools and universities, continues its works with an envoy program for college students in sports activities enterprise applications.

“Over the course of the final 12 months, as our crew shortly adjusted to working remotely and doubled down on our focus for Boardroom, we have been capable of launch two podcasts, triple our publication subscribers, and launch a Boardroom College program the place we are able to have interaction with faculty college students throughout the nation,” Kleiman tells Selection. “Coming into 2021, we’re excited that we have now 4 new reveals popping out with unbelievable expertise that we all know our followers will love, a brand new vertical Boardroom Breakers overlaying the buying and selling card and collectible trade, and far more unfolding over the approaching weeks.”

Thirty Five Ventures was launched in 2017 by Durant, who at present performs for the Brooklyn Nets, and Kleiman. Different leisure tasks embody Apple TV Plus’ “Swagger,” a drama collection primarily based on Durant’s formative years in basketball, the quick movie “Two Distant Strangers” and “Basketball County: Within the Water,” a Showtime documentary about basketball in Prince George’s County, Maryland.