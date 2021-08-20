Kevin Feige confesses that casting Robert Downey Jr as Iron Guy was once one of the vital greatest dangers for the MCU

Surprise Studios President Kevin Feige has admitted that Robert Downey Jr.’s casting for Tony Stark / Iron Guy stays the MCU’s greatest chance thus far. And we’re speaking a few universe this is 13 years outdated and that started exactly with Robert Downey Jr and his Iron Guy.

It’s ironic that the UCM’s largest good fortune is thus far the best chance it has run in its 13 years of existence. Feige helps to keep reminding that casting the lead actor in Jon Favreau’s 2008 Iron Guy stays his maximum tricky activity.

Within the mid-2000s, Surprise had the speculation of ​​investment its personal movies in an effort to have complete inventive keep an eye on over its tasks. Via then, They persevered to collaborate with different studios corresponding to Fox and Sony with houses corresponding to X-Males and Spider-Guy. When the inside track broke that that they had selected Iron Guy as their inaugural hero, many doubted and identified that Surprise would no longer be capable to perform their plans effectively. Why? Why was once it so dangerous?

An actor made for the nature

To start with, Iron Guy was once thought to be (then) a personality from sequence B in comics, with little popularity past the readers of comics and written press. Alternatively, Surprise Studios determined to move forward and lift the guess through casting Jon Favreau as director, who at the moment was once referred to as an impartial director, since Robert Downey Jr as Iron Guy and protagonist. It will be important to keep in mind that the actor was once popping out of a struggle in opposition to his dependancy to alcohol and different ingredients, which even ended up taking him to prison.

The selection of Robert Downey Jr for Iron Guy was once no longer simplest highest for all we all know, however as a result of even Iron Guy has had issues of alcohol and different ingredients within the comics and to a lesser extent within the films. What is obvious is that the MCU, Surprise and Disney would no longer be the place they’re lately if Robert Downey Jr had no longer put at the Iron Guy armor, giving us greater than a decade of some of the remarkable heroes within the historical past of superhero cinema.