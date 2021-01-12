Kevin Feige confirms new Avengers movie for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

When you look at the Marvel movie calendar for the Phase 4 of the UCM you will notice the absence of an Avengers tape (the fifth in this case). However, the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, says there will eventually be another Avengers movie that will unite the heroes of the MCU on another mission.

IGN spoke to Feige during the WandaVision press conference and asked the head of Marvel Studios if we’ll ever see another Avengers movie after the events of Endgame, which shook the state of the MCU considerably.

“I would have to think so. I would have to say that if in some momentFeige replied. He also joked, “It’s a good title. I could use that. “

Marvel Phase 4 seems incredibly packed with content. Starting with Black Widow, there are 11 movies scheduled to be part of Phase 4, not to mention several television series premiering on Disney + that will intersect with the movie’s storylines.

However, when IGN spoke to Feige in 2019, the Marvel boss said there will be no Avengers movie in Phase 4.

“We had a movie this year called Avengers: Endgame, and it’s very much an ending, as you saw, for a lot of those characters,” he said. “So Phase 4 is about getting started and Phase 4 is about learning new things about characters you already think you know, like Black Widow; meeting amazing new characters like The Eternals and Shang-Chi.”

This makes sense given that only in Phase 4, the MCU will introduce new heroes like Shang-Chi, The Eternals, the new Fantastic Four; and from the television side to Ms. Marvel, Kate Bishop, She-Hulk, Moon Knight and Ironheart.

The crop of young heroes suggests that Marvel has the pieces to put together a future Young Avengers, or an obviously new version of the Avengers with different heroes.

Phase 4 begins this week with the premiere of Marvel's Scarlet Witch and Vision (WandaVision), which premieres January 15 on Disney + with two episodes.