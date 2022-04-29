Kevin Feige confirms that the MCU is a long way from over: the following 10 years of Wonder motion pictures are already deliberate

The Wonder Cinematic Universe has been round for over 15 years now, if you’ll consider it, encompassing a variety of TV displays and films. And if Wonder Studios president Kevin Feige has the rest to mention about it: it is not going to finish quickly.

Kevin Feige used to be provide at Disney’s presentation at Cinemacon 2022, the place Wonder unveiled new pictures of Physician Bizarre within the Multiverse of Insanity, amongst different occasions. All over the display, Feige mentioned that Wonder control is lately making plans his first retirement in 3 years, which will probably be used to chart the following 10 years of the MCU.

There will probably be a lot to speak about. The MCU is packed presently, with a bunch of recent heroes, together with Natalie Portman’s mighty Thor, and a complete multiverse to discover. The MCU has additionally expanded dramatically into streaming, with sequence like Loki and Scarlet Witch and Imaginative and prescient fueling the largest tournament motion pictures.

It is arduous to inform the place the MCU will probably be headed within the subsequent decade, however there is no signal that audiences will probably be burning out on superheroes anytime quickly. And, with a few exceptions, Wonder has infrequently put a foot unsuitable till this level.

We’re going to to find out extra when Physician Bizarre within the Multiverse of Insanity opens on Would possibly 6. When you wait, check out how Thor: Love and Thunder can reconcile the MCU’s maximum inconsistent persona arc.