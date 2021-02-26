Kevin Feige reveals new details of Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight and more Marvel series for Disney +

On Wednesday, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige answered questions at the first Disney + panel for the Television Critics Association, where he shared details on the company’s upcoming plans for the UCM.

Feige spoke mostly without any spoiler whatsoever, but gave insight into the development of ongoing Marvel shows like Scarlet Witch and Vision, and provided updates on upcoming shows, including She-Hulk and Moon Knight. And Feige left things open for future plans by acknowledging the fanbase of non-Disney + shows like Daredevil (Netflix) and Agents of SHIELD (ABC).

Feige’s plans for the MCU on Disney + are already underway. The TCA panel was held via Zoom, but Feige answered questions from the press on the Ms. Marvel set. And he stated that the production has already finished its filming. Hawkeye is currently filming as well, with Jeremy Renner returning as Clint Barton and Hailee Steinfeld joining him as Kate Bishop.

Beyond that, Feige also said that She-Hulk will begin production. “in a few weeks” Y “a week after that” Moon Knight will also go into production.

Disney + is clearly a great focus for Feige as more MCU shows enter the production line. Some of these shows are considered part of multi-season series, though Feige did not reveal which ones:

“For some of the shows I mentioned that we are about to start filming, we have a structure in mind that would lead to a season two and a season three in a more direct way, than, say, a show like Scarlet Witch and Vision, which will end in a movie. “.

Feige was referring to how Elizabeth Olsen, who plays Wanda Maximoff, is already scheduled to appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, directed by Sam Raimi. So while the second season of Scarlet Witch and Vision is not planned, the fact that there are characters that jump from show to movie is part of the connectivity of the MCU.

“Sometimes you can go to a movie and then go back to a series”Feige said. “We have announced that Ms. Marvel, after her debut on Disney +, will be participating in the second Captain Marvel movie, but sometimes, and it has not yet been announced, we are thinking and planning second seasons for some of the upcoming series.”, he concluded.