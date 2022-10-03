Kevin Feige Says Werewolf By Night May Have Major Implications For Marvel Beyond Halloween

The MCU has explored many different facets of genre fiction, from paranoid thrillers to sci-fi adventures. Werewolf by Night is Marvel’s attempt to dive squarely into classic horror, and according to Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige, could have a huge impact on the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the future.

In a new behind-the-scenes video, exclusive to IGNthe creators of Werewolf by Night talk about the creation of the new Halloween special, which will star Gael García Bernal as Jack Russell, the MCU’s version of the classic Universal Werewolf.

Here you can see the exclusive piece:

“We wanted to explore totally new characters and totally new facets of the MCU with this unusual, funny and scary twist on the supernatural.“, explains Feige during the video.

Laura Donnelly, who plays Elsa Bloodstone in the new special, calls it something “totally new that we have never seen before in this universe.”

But it is a brief comment by Feige that may raise some eyebrows among MCU fans:

“We’re introducing a world that will ultimately be very important to the future of the MCU.“, says Feige in his typical cryptic form.

Feige’s comment comes after the confirmation of Phase 5 and Phase 6 of the MCU during San Diego Comic-Con, in which the future of the Universe was outlined for the next few years. Will Jack Russell have a say in the resolution of the Kang the Conqueror and Secret Wars arcs? We will have to see it.

In any case, Werewolf by Night will be the MCU’s first Christmas special. It will premiere on October 7.