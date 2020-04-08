Kevin Feige Teases Black Widow’s ‘Stunning’ Backstory In Spinoff

Go away a Remark
Simply because final 12 months’s Avengers: Endgame noticed Natasha Romanoff sacrificing her life for the larger good doesn’t imply her Marvel Cinematic Universe story is totally achieved. The forthcoming Black Widow film is popping the clock again to a time when she didn’t have her Avengers allies to show to within the face of hazard, and we’ll additionally study extra about Natasha’s days as a Russian spy.
However should you suppose that Black Widow will go about this backstory exploration in a standard approach, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is right here to inform you otherwise. Right here’s what he not too long ago mentioned about Natasha Romanoff within the upcoming MCU film:
She has such a wealthy backstory…We’ve hinted at it all through all the opposite movies. However we method it in a very surprising approach. She’s been as much as so much all alongside – in between once we see her within the different motion pictures – a few of which might be shocking to individuals.
We’ve identified for some time that Black Widow is about between the occasions of Captain America: Civil Conflict and Avengers: Infinity Conflict, a time when Natasha Romanoff was a fugitive after aiding Steve Rogers and Bucky Barnes. Black Widow will chronicle the journey Scarlett Johansson’s character obtained into together with her outdated Russian allies earlier than circling again with Steve and his anti-Sokovia Accords group to cease terrorists.
Nevertheless, per Kevin Feige’s feedback to Complete Movie (by way of The DisInsider), we’ll even be studying, if not outright seeing a few of Natasha Romanoff’s actions between different Marvel motion pictures too. Contemplating that her pre-Captain America: Civil Conflict appearances embrace Iron Man 2, The Avengers, Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Avengers: Age of Ultron, that’s quite a lot of floor that might be coated.
Personally, I’d prefer to study what Natasha was as much as between Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Avengers: Age of Ultron, as following the collapse of S.H.I.E.L.D., she advised Steve Rogers that she wanted to determine a brand new cowl after blowing all her outdated ones. Maybe she discovered herself embroiled in one other espionage and deception-filled mission earlier than regrouping with the Avengers.
In any case, for these of you who’ve wished to study extra about Natasha Romanoff, Black Widow could have you coated after which some. Past that, the primary story will see the eponymous protagonist going up in opposition to Taskmaster, who’s able to mimicking any opponent’s preventing fashion and has taken management of the Pink Room, this system that educated Natasha to be an murderer.
Be at liberty to catch on top of things on what else Black Widow has in retailer by watching the trailer.
Whereas we don’t know but who’s enjoying Taskmaster, Black Widow’s solid does embrace Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov (a.okay.a. Pink Guardian), Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff, O.T. Fagbenle as Rick Mason, Ray Winstone as Dreykov and William Damage as Thaddeus Ross. Cate Shortland directed the characteristic, and Eric Pearson wrote the script based mostly off a narrative by Jac Schaeffer and Ned Benson.
Black Widow is now hitting theaters on November 6, the date that beforehand belonged to The Eternals. Keep tuned to CinemaBlend for persevering with protection, and study what different MCU motion pictures are on the way in which with our detailed information.
