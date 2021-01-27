Kevin Hart Cast in ‘Borderlands’ Movie

Kevin Hart is becoming a member of Cate Blanchett in the forged of “Borderlands,” a film adaptation of the favored online game.

Hart will play Roland, a talented ex-soldier-turned-mercenary, in the Lionsgate movie. Eli Roth, whose resume consists of “The Home With a Clock in its Partitions” and Bruce Willis-led motion thriller “Dying Want,” is directing “Borderlands.”

“I’m thrilled to be working with Kevin,” stated Roth. “‘Borderlands’ is a special form of function for him, and we’re excited to thrill audiences with a facet of Kevin they’ve by no means seen earlier than. He’s going to be a tremendous Roland.”

Lionsgate Movement Image Group President Nathan Kahane provides, “Kevin has been behind a few of the world’s greatest blockbusters, and our supply materials is impressed by one of many world’s best-selling video video games. We love the way in which our filmmaking crew has tailored this story and we couldn’t be in higher artistic arms.”

Although plot particulars have been saved beneath wraps, “Borderlands” is predicated on the role-playing shooter recreation that launched in 2009. The sport, which has spawned a number of sequels, takes place on the planet of Pandora. Craig Mazin, who created the acclaimed HBO miniseries “Chernobyl,” wrote the newest draft of the screenplay.

Hart not too long ago wrapped manufacturing on Sony’s motion comedy “The Man From Toronto,” which additionally stars Woody Harrelson and Kaley Cuoco. Earlier in 2020, he filmed a drama titled “Fatherhood.” An authorized field workplace draw, Hart’s current big-screen credit embody “Jumanji: The Subsequent Stage,” “The Secret Lifetime of Pets 2,” “The Upside” and “Night time Faculty.” His motion pictures, together with “Journey Alongside” and “Central Intelligence,” have generated greater than $4 billion mixed in international ticket gross sales.