Kevin Hart Opens Up About Getting Back To Work After His Car Accident

A number of months in the past, Kevin Hart had simply undergone again surgical procedure after getting injured in a automotive accident whereas out driving with some pals. On the time, it was unclear how in depth the accidents have been and the way lengthy he would have to be in rehab earlier than getting again to work. Because it seems, Kevin Hart is a pusher and now he’s already again to work and opening up about filming his first undertaking after the harrowing accident.
Whereas Kevin Hart was capable of be cellular sufficient to do Jumanji: The Subsequent Stage press on the finish of final yr, sitting in a chair and riffing with The Rock will not be the identical factor as having to maneuver your physique and put it via the paces whereas filming. Due to this, Hart really believes his YouTube collection What The Match was the perfect undertaking to leap into first.
Health has been part of Kevin Hart’s life for some time and Don’t F**okay This Up on Netflix even takes a deep dive into Hart’s work within the health enterprise and the way he’s attempting to construct a health empire. So it’s not an actual shock he felt YouTube’s What The Match was the proper undertaking to deal with after his in depth rehab.
Once we arrange for me to do the present, it was earlier than my accident, and, after all, the accident pushed issues again. And as I gained confidence in my potential to get my power again and push myself and I lastly did get to a spot the place I used to be like, ‘Wow, I’m feeling nice, I wish to do it,’ I felt that this could be an amazing demonstration of me being again to myself, of me being in a cheerful house, of me being within the mindset of nonetheless eager to get probably the most out of life — and I needed to place that on full show.
Look, Kevin Hart needed to rehab extensively after his accident. The whole ordeal that he went via is fairly well-documented as a result of the actor has been open about his “rebuilding routine” on social media and even in interviews. His psychological journey has been a giant a part of his final a number of months as effectively, and even his Jumanji: The Subsequent Stage co-stars have talked about adjustments they’ve seen within the actor. His newest feedback to EW merely illustrate this level extra.
Kevin Hart additionally admits he’s modified since his accident and that we’ll see it in his work but in addition his day-to-day outlook. He additionally spoke out concerning the adjustments he’s undergone lately, noting that What the Match will discover health but in addition his bigger outlook.
I feel it’s greater than health, I feel it’s life. You acquire a excessive stage of appreciation and understanding for all times. So whenever you undergo what I went via, it makes you take a look at the issues that you might have taken as a right or might have appeared over. Now, having the chance to go and do these issues once more, you’re grateful. So relaxation was necessary and that was the easiest way for me to get again to the place the place I as soon as was. It wasn’t about overlooking or sidestepping, it was about me saying, ‘OK, that is what I wish to get again to now that I’m lucky sufficient to be within the place to take action.’
What the Match isn’t the one undertaking Kevin Hart has within the works now that he’s getting again on his ft. The long-gestating My Personal Worst Enemy can also be coming collectively and different film Fatherhood is presently in post-production.
Final week, Hart’s identify was additionally within the information after high-profile actor Jason Statham dropped out of a brand new film with the Jumanji actor. He’ll get replaced with Woody Harrelson within the flick, which can be referred to as The Man From Toronto.
He’s a busy man usually, so I’m certain extra film and TV initiatives can be wafting Kevin Hart’s manner within the coming months. Per typical, keep tuned to CinemaBlend for extra information on the actor, as a result of whether or not he’s attempting a nasty Scottish accent or speaking about why he actually, actually loves inexperienced display, we’re throughout it.
For extra on What The Match, head over to LOL Community.
