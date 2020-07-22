Kevin Hart Sends His Love To Co-Star John Travolta After Wife Kelly Preston’s Death

Depart a Remark
Hollywood suffered an awesome tragedy final week when Jerry Maguire actress and spouse to John Travolta, Kelly Preston, handed away on the age of 57 after a two yr battle with breast most cancers. Since her dying on July 12, an outpouring of affection and tribute to Preston has been shared by stars corresponding to Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rita Wilson and Russell Crowe. Travolta’s Die Hart co-star, Kevin Hart, has despatched his help too with these phrases:
I’ve recognized John for some time, that is my first time working with him. We’re extraordinarily fortunate to have John Travolta be part of this mission. The person is a legend and something he touches is gold. So for us to have the ability to say that we labored with him generally in our profession is an enormous second. Our hearts exit to him and his household. Right now I feel it’s about him and his house and the time together with his family members.
She will definitely be missed. Kelly Preston was married to John Travolta for nearly 30 years, and the couple had three youngsters collectively – their son Jett, tragically handed away in 2009 at 16 from a seizure throughout a household trip within the Bahamas. Their daughter Ella is 20 and their son Benjamin is 9. As Kevin Hart informed Yahoo Leisure, he’s recognized John Travolta for a while, however his newest mission on Quibi was his first probability for the 2 to work collectively.
Die Hart is a Quibi sequence that has Kevin Hart taking part in a model of himself, a high-profile comic who’s uninterested in being sidelined by abilities like Dwayne Johnson and able to grow to be an motion star in his personal proper. He goes to “motion faculty,” led by Travolta’s wacky position of Ron Wilcox, so he can nab a number one position in his personal high-octane flick.
The sequence premiered on the cellular app (which additionally has unique exhibits starring Anna Kendrick and Sport of Thrones’ Sophie Turner) this previous Monday and can comprise 10 episodes. Quibi produces brief type content material that solely final 10 minutes or much less. In different circumstances, Travolta could have joined Hart for the Die Hart press junket, however for now, Hart is stressing the house the Gotti actor wants proper now as he mourns the dying of his late spouse.
Kevin Hart had a tough patch again in September when he suffered main accidents after a automobile accident. He has opened up about how the incident incited the “greatest cry” of his life when coming residence to his household after his interval of rehabilitation. Hart has been figuring out a ton as he not too long ago celebrated his 41st birthday and celebrating the field workplace success of Jumanji: The Subsequent Stage.
The primary episode of Die Hart is presently out there to look at on Quibi.
