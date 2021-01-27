Kevin Hart signs for Borderlands movie

Hardly any information about Borderlands: The Movie. But the truth is that the Gearbox video game adaptation still stands (and the Lionsgate signature). Today, after several months without new data, we can confirm that actor Kevin Hart will be part of the cast of the film.

And not only is his signing official; we also know that he will play the character of Roland. This will be his first appearance on a video game-based tape, yes. But it’s also true that, in some ways, the concept may be familiar to you from the Jumanji movies.

As THQ reports, the signing is completely official. And it is also confirmed that, as it had been previously leaked, both parties had been in negotiations for several months. In any case, the first statements from the film’s director, Eli Roth, regarding the incorporation of Kevin Hart have not been long in coming. This is what he had to say in a press release:

“I’m delighted to be working with Kevin. Borderlands is a different role for him, and we’re excited to thrill audiences with a side of Kevin they’ve never seen before. He’s going to be an incredible Roland.”.

Nathan Kahane, president of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, also wanted to make a statement. This is what he has commented on the announcement:

“Kevin has been behind some of the biggest blockbusters in the world and our source material is inspired by one of the world’s best-selling video games. We love the way our team of filmmakers have adapted this story and we couldn’t be in best creative hands. “.

Borderlands: The Movie still has no release date (not even an estimated), but we do know that Chernobyl (HBO) creator Craig Mazin (Emmy winner) will write the script.