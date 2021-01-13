Kevin Hart to star in and produce 4 movies on Netflix

Kevin Hart, the actor and comedian, has signed a agreement with Netflix. He will be in charge of producing (and starring in) four films, an agreement that has as a precedent what happened with Adam Sadler in the past, although for this there were six. Hart joins Netflix after having worked for Universal Pictures and Nickelodeon. As a curiosity, True Story (by Hart and Wesley Snipes) is not included in that agreement, although it does reach Netflix.

In the words of Scott Stuber: “Netflix has enjoyed a long relationship with Kevin and we are fortunate to have worked with him many times. He is a great producer and it is great to see how he has built an incredible production company like HartBeat – one of the few with the ability to attract audiences of all the ages and with that success to make comedies, dramas and family movies. “

In True Story, Hart is going to play himself, according to the actor himself, and it will be his first foray into a television drama, after having participated in films of generally comic or festive content.

