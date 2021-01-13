Entertainment

Kevin Hart to star in and produce 4 movies on Netflix

January 13, 2021
1 Min Read

Kevin Hart, the actor and comedian, has signed a agreement with Netflix. He will be in charge of producing (and starring in) four films, an agreement that has as a precedent what happened with Adam Sadler in the past, although for this there were six. Hart joins Netflix after having worked for Universal Pictures and Nickelodeon. As a curiosity, True Story (by Hart and Wesley Snipes) is not included in that agreement, although it does reach Netflix.

In the words of Scott Stuber: “Netflix has enjoyed a long relationship with Kevin and we are fortunate to have worked with him many times. He is a great producer and it is great to see how he has built an incredible production company like HartBeat – one of the few with the ability to attract audiences of all the ages and with that success to make comedies, dramas and family movies. “

Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart Team Up for Central Intelligence

In True Story, Hart is going to play himself, according to the actor himself, and it will be his first foray into a television drama, after having participated in films of generally comic or festive content.

Source: Comicbook

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.