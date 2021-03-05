Kevin Hart’s Drama ‘Fatherhood’ Moves to Netflix, Sets Release Date

Kevin Hart’s upcoming drama “Fatherhood” will fittingly premiere on Netflix on Father’s Day weekend.

The movie, directed by Paul Weitz, was initially arrange at Sony Photos and slated to launch theatrically on April 16. Nevertheless, the studio has negotiated a licensing take care of Netflix (excluding China) as practically 50% of U.S. cinemas stay shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic. “Fatherhood” will now debut on the streaming platform on June 18.

With the transfer to Netflix, Barack and Michelle Obama’s manufacturing firm Larger Floor have boarded the film. Dana Stevens (“Metropolis of Angels,” “Protected Haven”) wrote the script with Weitz.

Sony has offloaded just a few movies throughout the pandemic, together with Seth Rogen’s “An American Pickle” to HBO Max and the Kristen Stewart-led romantic comedy “Happiest Season” to Hulu. On the similar time, Netflix has been an energetic purchaser, buying titles like Aaron Sorkin’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” romantic comedy “The Lovebirds” and animated children movie “My Little Pony.”

For Hart, “Fatherhood” represents an opportunity to showcase his critical facet. The movie, a big-screen adaptation of Matthew Logelin’s best-seller, facilities on a widower who should elevate his daughter after his spouse dies in childbirth. The solid additionally consists of Alfre Woodard, Lil Rel Howery, DeWanda Sensible and Anthony Carrigan.

Hart will produce the movie with Marty Bowen, David Beaubaire and Peter Kiernan. Government producers are Betsy Danbury, Aaron L. Gilbert, Jason Fabric, Bryan Smiley, Jaclyn Huntling Swatt, Isaac Klausner, Channing Tatum and Reid Carolin.

Earlier this 12 months, Hart and his HartBeat Productions banner inked a first-look movie pact with Netflix. Nevertheless, “Fatherhood” was independently licensed and never a part of the general deal.

Hart is represented by UTA, 3 Arts Leisure, and Schrek Rose. Weitz is represented by UTA and legal professional Alex Kohner at Morris Yorn. Stevens is represented by UTA and legal professional Wendy Kirk at Ziffren Brittenham.