Kevin Hart’s New Movie Quickly Replaced Jason Statham With Another A-List Actor

Simply days after the information got here out that Jason Statham made an abrupt departure from The Man From Toronto, Kevin Hart’s motion comedy forged its alternative. Not you could actually exchange Jason Statham … however Woody Harrelson will attempt.
I imply, I assume each Jason Statham and Woody Harrelson have motion comedies to their names, however I am stunned at this selection. Love me some Woody, although, so we’ll simply should see how this performs out when it comes to chemistry between Hart and Harrelson.
Jason Statham’s exit got here as fairly a shock, and was paired together with his exit from his personal company. In the meantime, Kevin Hart’s The Man From Toronto was gearing as much as begin filming in simply weeks, with a scheduled opening of November 20.
Woody Harrelson ought to have an enormous Fall 2020, from enjoying Cletus Kasady/Carnage in Venom 2 in October to this position for November. It is not precisely a supporting position, both, since Jason Statham was enjoying The Man From Toronto himself. That is the position Harrelson will now play, per Deadline. He is the world’s deadliest murderer, who groups up with a man named Teddy (Kevin Hart), aka New York’s greatest screw-up, when they’re mistaken for one another in a rented Airbnb. They’re pressured to staff as much as save the day and attempt to survive one another.
We already know Kevin Hart and Jason Statham work nicely collectively — and share Dwayne Johnson on the action-comedy chemistry entrance — from Hart’s small position in Hobbs & Shaw. It stays to be seen how Woody Harrelson will match into the position reverse Kevin Hart.
Truthfully, although, I feel it is a film that ought to press pause, or no less than delay its launch past November 20. That is when Godzilla vs. Kong is popping out (for now) with No Time to Die newly rescheduled for November 25. However possibly The Man From Toronto might be comedy counter-programming. Jason Statham reportedly had artistic variations with Sony over The Man From Toronto being PG-13 — timed for a vacation launch — and that is supposedly tied to his departure.
Issues have been altering quick on the film entrance, past Jason Statham social distancing himself from Kevin Hart’s film. The 2020 film launch calendar is getting a makeover attributable to coronavirus fears and this yr could look very completely different than we anticipated on a number of fronts.
Kevin Hart has been maintaining busy since his main automotive accident final yr, and his followers could also be pleased to listen to this motion comedy continues to be transferring ahead with one other likable A-list star like Woody Harrelson. How do you are feeling about The Man from Toronto, based mostly on the forged and outline?
