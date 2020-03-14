Kevin Hart’s New Movie Quickly Replaced Jason Statham With Another A-List Actor

Woody Harrelson ought to have an enormous Fall 2020, from enjoying Cletus Kasady/Carnage in Venom 2 in October to this position for November. It is not precisely a supporting position, both, since Jason Statham was enjoying The Man From Toronto himself. That is the position Harrelson will now play, per Deadline. He is the world’s deadliest murderer, who groups up with a man named Teddy (Kevin Hart), aka New York’s greatest screw-up, when they’re mistaken for one another in a rented Airbnb. They’re pressured to staff as much as save the day and attempt to survive one another.