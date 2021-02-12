Kevin Hart’s Personal Shopper Charged With Fraud, Grand Larceny

Kevin Hart’s private shopper has been indicted by the Queens County Grand Jury on grand larceny, amongst different expenses, for allegedly utilizing the comic’s bank card to defraud him out of greater than $1 million. Dylan Jason Syer might withstand 25 years in jail if convicted.

“Nobody is resistant to being focused by fraudsters,” Queens District Melinda Lawyer Katz mentioned Wednesday. “This defendant, who owned a private shopper enterprise, used official purchases to achieve entry after which allegedly continued to cost the actor’s bank cards for astronomical sums of cash.”

Syer, a 29-year-old from Lengthy Island Metropolis, N.Y., made unauthorized expenses and purchases utilizing Hart’s bank cards from Oct. 12, 2017 via Feb. 25, 2019, based on the indictment.

In complete, Syer allegedly charged roughly $923,000 on Hart’s bank cards, along with $240,000 price of jewellery and watches bought from a high-end jeweler in California. Syer additionally bought hundreds of {dollars}’ price of fantastic artwork and different collectibles, together with 5 Patek Phillipe watches valued at greater than $400,000. He additionally purchased a Sam Friedman portray, at the least 16 Bearbrick collectible dolls, 5 KAWS collectible dolls and two Louis Vuitton Keepall Bandouliere luggage, all of which he featured on his Instagram web page.

Arraigned earlier than Appearing Queens Supreme Court docket Justice John Latella on a 10-count indictment, Syer was charged with grand larceny within the first and second diploma, legal possession of stolen property within the first and second diploma, id theft within the first diploma and scheme to defraud within the first diploma.

Syer first turned acquainted with the actor-comedian in 2015 via his private procuring enterprise, Sire Consulting, LLC, via which he was contracted to acquire a number of gadgets for the actor, based on the district legal professional’s workplace. With the partnership, Syer acquired Hart’s bank cards with the idea that he would solely make approved purchases.

Along with pursuing legal expenses, the district legal professional may also file an asset forfeiture motion towards Syer in civil courtroom. Katz mentioned, “I wish to ship a robust message to the defendant and others who search monetary acquire via the victimization of others, that my workforce and I are dedicated to aggressively pursuing these actions and separating those that commit crimes from their ill-gotten positive factors, and returning these funds, the place sensible, to help the victims.”

After Syer was arrested, investigators carried out a court-authorized search warrant, the place regulation enforcement seized roughly $250,000 price of money and items.

Syer is because of return in courtroom Feb. 17.