Kevin James’ ‘The Crew’ Rehashes Sexist Sitcom Clichés: TV Review

You don’t have to observe a minute of Kevin James’ new Netflix collection, “The Crew,” to know precisely what the present is like. From showrunner Jeff Lowell (“The Ranch”), the office comedy stars James as Kevin, the bumbling crew chief of a middling Nascar racing group, whose job turns into much more difficult after the group’s proprietor retires and places his millennial daughter Catherine (Jillian Mueller) in cost.

Like most of James’ characters, Kevin is a self-deprecating man-child who loves old-school values, low cost beer, and defending the established order, which makes having to take heed to his progressive new boss a problem. A Stanford grad who discovered success in Silicon Valley, Catherine has little in widespread along with her new staff, however brings to the desk a number of strategic, forward-thinking concepts for a way the group may escape of their rut and turn into actual contenders in racing. Nevertheless, not one of the crew have any curiosity in listening to Catherine, and the vast majority of the season is spent with Kevin main the cost to undermine Catherine at each flip, with Kevin preferring to allow mediocrity somewhat than attempt for the best ranges of success (a sentiment that might additionally converse to James’ seeming strategy to his profession).

A constant by way of line in James’ tv work is the consideration of a person struggling to grasp that the world he grew up in, together with his notion of masculinity and gender roles, is turning into out of date. However whereas the world has developed within the 14 years since “The King of Queens” went off the air, it appears James’ perspective on these points has not. Along with Catherine, “The Crew” introduces a younger up-and-coming feminine racer, Jessie (Paris Berelec), as a rival for the group’s present driver Jake (Freddie Stroma). Whereas Jake is a scatter-brained dope whose compulsion to hit on each girl in sight (together with his new boss) is offered as a laughable quirk and never harassment, Jessie is targeted, accountable, and as much as any process put in entrance of her. But after considered one of Jessie’s races, Kevin dismisses the followers lined as much as meet her as nothing greater than “outdated guys eager to hit on her,” which is just one of some ways ladies’s successes are persistently diminished and mocked within the present.

The overarching theme of “The Crew” is males bristling in opposition to how unfair it’s to be pressured to take heed to or share house with younger ladies. And by the point Kevin begins to reckon together with his personal biases, it’s nothing greater than a hole gesture that someway nonetheless frames him because the present’s ethical hero. Whereas watching “The Crew,” it’s arduous to not think about how way more fascinating the comedy may have been had it been advised from Catherine’s perspective and explored the experiences of a lady navigating this old-school boys’ membership and discovering her untapped ardour for the game. Perhaps then the present may have helped Nascar increase its fanbase and attraction to a youthful technology. As a substitute, the present assumes viewers will firmly determine with Kevin, whose struggle in opposition to clearly wanted enhancements makes him a tough character to root for regardless of James’ innate charisma and comedic timing.

If there may be one vibrant spot in “The Crew,” it’s Sarah Stiles, who performs the group’s workplace supervisor Beth and the clear will-they-won’t-they love curiosity for Kevin. As Beth, Stiles is effervescent with power and attraction, and watching her profit from “The Crew’s” lackluster scripts leaves one excited to see what she may do if given higher materials. Rounding out the solid are Gary Anthony Williams and Dan Ahdoot, who get in just a few good one-liners as crew members Chuck and Amir, respectively, however whose characters stay largely underdeveloped and reside firmly on the present’s periphery.

One factor that does get the star remedy in “The Crew” is product placement. Whereas there are occasions the promos make sense contextually, corresponding to when Jake shouts out all his sponsors in an interview, others are so egregious they’d be laughable if you happen to weren’t shuddering over how a lot cash was presumably being made by the offers. The collection premiere even incorporates a Dunkin’ Donuts placement so heavy-handed it makes Ben Affleck’s love for the model look low-key.

Not that way back, “The Crew” would have felt like a traditional sitcom. However now, it looks like a relic from an period we’re fortunate to have left behind. Although the half-hour comedy has developed far past the blueprint “The Crew” is following, there’ll all the time be a marketplace for conventional multi-camera sitcoms that favor broad humor above biting commentary or grounded pathos. However there is no such thing as a cause that these collection must sacrifice high quality or lean on lazy, misogynistic jokes to seek out success.

“The Crew” premiered Feb. 15 on Netflix.