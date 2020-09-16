Kevin Jonas, Sr. Launches Nashville-Based Music Publishing Company

Jonas Group Leisure (JGE), the corporate headed by Jonas Brothers patriarch Kevin Jonas, Sr. is increasing its operation with the launch of a Nashville-based publishing division, Jonas Group Publishing. Songwriter Terri Jo Field, whose credit embody songs recorded by Miranda Lambert (“Expensive Previous Solar” from 2017’s ACM winner for album of the 12 months “The Weight of These Wings”), Eric Church, Trisha Yearwood and Ashley McBryde, amongst others, joins the roster.

“My love of Nashville goes manner again as a author and an artist,” mentioned Jonas to MusicRow. “There’s a multi-genre story that’s rising quick in Nashville and we need to be a part of it.” JGE’s mission assertion is “Legacy Begins With Household.” Based in 2005, its roster contains such up to date Christian and pop-rock acts as PUBLIC, Melanie Pfirrman, LIVVIA, Mandy Harvey, Lucy Cloud and writer Shaina Kohli Russo. Jonas is himself a songwriter, whose tunes have been featured on albums by Jonas Brothers and singer Michael W. Smith.

A local of Nacogdoches, TX, Field based the Music Row Freakshow, a well-liked songwriters showcase held at The Native for the final decade. It was there that she met Jonas, who mentioned of this system: “I used to be amazed on the expertise at this present. She was a shepherd and encourager and emcee over this group and she or he additionally wrote unimaginable songs. I felt like she was an ideal alternative because the chief for this group of individuals and to launch our publishing efforts in Nashville.”

Jonas Group Publishing plans to workers up and develop its secure of writers over the subsequent 12 months.

(Pictured from left: Kevin Jonas, Sr., Denise Jonas, Terri Jo Field and supervisor Roger Hodges)