Kevin Jordan Signs First Look Deal With MACRO Television Studios – Variety

Kevin Jordan has signed a primary look cope with MACRO Television Studios, Variety has realized completely.

“Proper now we’re in a artistic renaissance of storytelling in tv and movie, at some extent in historical past the place audiences are demanding to see the various Black and Brown tales that haven’t been advised earlier than,” Jordan stated. “This can be a big alternative not only for me, however for the leisure trade at giant, and I’m trying ahead to working with the good minds at MACRO to convey these narratives to life.”

Two collection are already being developed below the deal — “Thirst” and “Cordoba.” The primary is a couple of good however unknown Atlanta rapper who thinks he’s lastly discovered a approach to stardom when he’s supplied the prospect to affix The Misplaced Boys, one among hip-hop’s largest acts.

However behind the velvet ropes, gold grills and palatial mansion facades, The Misplaced Boys are hiding a darkish secret—they’re a household of vampires with a historical past stretching again centuries. Leah Benavides and Carlito Rodriguez are the showrunners and govt producers. Ben Watkins, Malcolm Spellman, Nichelle Tramble and Jordan will even govt produce.

“Cordoba” is an motion/journey collection that follows a gaggle of Moors who conquer southern Spain and defeat the Spanish King Roderic. The manager producers are Daniel Fajemisin-Duncan and Marlon Smith, creators of the BAFTA successful collection “Run.” Jordan will even govt produce.

“Some of the necessary points of what we do at MACRO is to establish and uplift Black voices in entrance of and behind the digital camera,” stated Marta Fernandez, president of MACRO Television Studios. “Kevin is an thrilling new producer with contemporary concepts and a standpoint not at all times put ahead in tv. We’re excited by the tasks Kevin brings to desk and sit up for working with him on ‘Thirst,’ ‘Cordoba,’ and plenty of extra to return.”

Jordan is an award-winning artistic director and advert trade veteran, most notably working because the VP/artistic director at VH1 and inventive director of “The Most Fascinating Man within the World” marketing campaign for Dos Equis.

He’s repped by CAA.

MACRO Television Studios is a division of MACRO, a multi-platform media firm representing the voice and views of individuals of coloration. The corporate’s a number of enterprise verticals embody a movie and tv studio, expertise and influencer administration divisions, a branding and inventive company and a enterprise agency.