Kevin Macdonald on Directing YouTube ‘Life in a Day 2020’ Sequel

In about a month, director Kevin Macdonald will sit all the way down to evaluate round 500 hours of one of the best video footage submitted by YouTube customers from all over the world after which make a film from the contributions — all captured on at some point: Saturday, July 25, 2020.

The movie venture, “Life in a Day 2020,” comes 10 years after the unique YouTube-commissioned documentary, which Macdonald additionally directed. However amid the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, Macdonald tells Selection that he doesn’t need to focus particularly on individuals’s experiences in the course of the disaster.

“I’m hoping it’s not all individuals in face masks,” he says. “We’re undoubtedly not attempting to inform the story of COVID. We’re simply attempting to point out individuals’s lives. It’s about what’s essential in your life in the present day – what’s the emotional story you might be telling in the present day.”

For the brand new film — produced in a course of Macdonald calls “communal filmmaking” — YouTube is accepting submissions at lifeinaday.youtube. All movies have to be shot solely on July 25 and have to be uploaded by Aug. 2. All topics who seem in the movies should signal appearance-release types.

“It’s just like the anti-Instagram, anti-selfie film,” Macdonald says. “We wish individuals to current the actual, genuine variations of themselves. The most effective issues in the primary movie have been the moments you hook up with – the emotion is the important thing.”

Macdonald anticipates a extra world lens for “Life in a Day 2020.” For the primary movie, 51% of the footage got here from the U.S.; on the time, YouTube was simply 5 years outdated. For this go-round, he’s pondering in all probability 20% might be from People as a result of web entry and YouTube itself are extra prevalent worldwide.

“I consider it as a sequel – that’s a part of the enchantment of it, to get some concept of how the world has modified,” the Oscar-winning director says. He’s reached out to most of the 300 or so individuals whose movies he used in the primary film. “I’m hoping among the actually outstanding contributors from the primary one will take part…. Numerous them wrote again and mentioned, ‘This was a actually vital level in my life.’ They’ve develop into filmmakers or YouTube vloggers.”

Ridley Scott has additionally returned as an govt producer on the brand new doc. “He brings enormous enthusiasm,” says Macdonald, “and his identify is helpful in phrases of attain, significantly to movie college students, who need to have their movie seen by Ridley.” The unique “Life in a Day” was the primary documentary Scott labored on. “He has an unimaginable photographic reminiscence for visuals,” Macdonald says. “We phoned him up and mentioned, ‘You need to do that once more?’”

Macdonald likens “Life in a Day 2020” to Michael Apted’s long-running “Up” movie collection, which has documented the lives of 14 Brits from childhood each seven years, beginning with “Seven Up!” in 1964. The collection’ ninth installment, “63 Up,” was launched final 12 months.

“I’ve all the time been jealous of that,” Macdonald says of Apted’s “Up.” “It exhibits how resilient and good and sort persons are. Everyone has the identical wants and needs. And if you boil it down, that’s precisely what the primary ‘Life in a Day’ was about – we’re all the identical underneath our pores and skin and social circumstance.”

Again in 2010, when he embarked on the primary movie, Macdonald admits that he was “terrified.” Round 80,000 individuals despatched in video clips, all captured on July 24, 2010. “I questioned, ‘How are we going to seek out a movie in this?’” he says. “Nevertheless it got here collectively fairly shortly.”

“It’s the alternative of creating most movies,” Macdonald provides. “I can’t management it. I simply have to take a seat again and see what individuals have finished.”

On Saturday, July 25, Macdonald plans to be in Mauritania, in Northwest Africa, performing some extra filming for STXinternational’s “Prisoner 760,” a authorized drama starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Jodie Foster, Shailene Woodley and Tahar Rahim. He expects to complete post-production on the movie by mid-August, and “then I’ll be prepared for ‘Life in a Day.’”

A 30-member workforce will evaluate and translate movies submitted for “Life in a Day 2020.” Following that first lower, the movie’s three principal editors — Mdhamiri Á Nkemi, Sam Rice-Edwards and Nse Asuquo — will winnow that all the way down to about 500 hours for Macdonald to display screen. The director acknowledges that in creating the crowdsourced movie, “there’s a lot of belief concerned,” as a result of members must belief that he’s not going to misrepresent them.

“What stunned me the primary time round was the generosity individuals confirmed. They ready for days, making their movies look nice,” he says. “I’m to see whether or not that also exists.” He provides, “YouTube 10 years in the past was individuals importing movies of their cats and kids. Immediately, it’s a completely different world.”

One of many criticisms of the primary movie was that it didn’t embody a lot strife. “There was darkness, however there was a feeling [among critics] that we have been attempting to painting a happy-clappy model of issues,” the Scottish-born director says. “Individuals didn’t need to share [their difficulties]. I needed to pressure to seek out that.”

In a little bit of irony, Macdonald doesn’t himself have a YouTube channel, neither is he on social media. Why not? “As a result of I actually don’t suppose my life is that fascinating,” he says with a snort. “I believe different individuals’s lives are extra fascinating. I don’t have the sense that there’s something particular sufficient for me to share it.”

Macdonald’s credit embody “Touching the Void,” “One Day in September,” “The Final King of Scotland,” thriller “State of Play,” “How I Stay Now,” and Whitney Houston documentary “Whitney,” which premiered on the 2018 Cannes Movie Competition. He received an Academy Award for finest documentary in 2000 for “One Day in September,” concerning the murders of 11 Israeli athletes on Sept. 5, 1972, on the Summer season Olympics in Munich, Germany.

“Life in a Day 2020” is scheduled to premiere on the 2021 Sundance Movie Competition — one of many first titles to be confirmed for the fest — and might be out there free to stream on YouTube. The movie is govt produced by Scott, Macdonald and Kai Hsuing (“Lords of Chaos”). Jack Arbuthnott and Tim Partridge are producers. “Life in a Day 2020” is produced by Scott’s RSA Movies in affiliation with Partridge’s Flying Object.