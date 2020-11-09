Kevin Mayer, Ex-Disney Exec and TikTok CEO, Joins Access Industries

Kevin Mayer, beforehand a prime Disney govt and — briefly — CEO of TikTok, joined Len Blavatnik’s Access Industries funding agency as a senior adviser, specializing in the media sector.

Mayer, who labored on the Walt Disney Co. for greater than twenty years and steered the launch of Disney Plus a yr in the past, will deal with Access Industries’ strategic media-related companies and determine new alternatives throughout media, leisure and telecom sectors. Blavatnik’s Access owns vital fairness stakes in Warner Music Group, sports activities streaming service DAZN, music and audio streaming service Deezer, amongst different corporations.

“Kevin has an unrivalled depth of expertise constructing profitable world media and leisure enterprises,” Blavatnik mentioned in a press release. “He’ll deliver invaluable information and perception throughout a spread of Access’s funding areas.”

Mayer added: “I look ahead to serving to Access construct on the success of its main media and leisure companies as a key element of my future endeavors. Len has created an organization with a 123 of spectacular property effectively positioned to maneuver ahead strongly within the years forward.”

At Disney, Mayer most lately was chairman of the media conglomerate’s direct-to-consumer and worldwide division, together with Disney Plus, Hulu, ESPN Plus and Hotstar; its worldwide media and studio operations; world advert gross sales; and world content material and channel gross sales. Earlier than that, as Disney’s chief technique officer, Mayer helped engineer the acquisitions of Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm and most of twenty first Century Fox’s property.

Mayer left Disney in Might 2020 to develop into CEO of TikTok, the short-form video-sharing app, in addition to COO of guardian firm ByteDance. That got here after Disney named theme parks boss Bob Chapek CEO, succeeding Bob Iger. On the time he had known as it a once-in-a-lifetime alternative to hitch a fast-growing and transformational tech firm. “There aren’t many corporations like ByteDance and TikTok,” Mayer mentioned in June.

However simply three months later, Mayer resigned from ByteDance and TikTok after the Trump administration ordered Beijing-based ByteDance to promote TikTok to American patrons over claims that the app represented a nationwide safety risk. A federal courtroom briefly blocked President Trump’s order banning TikTok, which has been set to enter impact Nov. 12 within the absence of ByteDance’s sale of management of the app to Oracle, Walmart and different U.S. entities.