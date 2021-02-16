Kevin Mayer, Tom Staggs Eye Rollup of Content Firms Including Scooter Braun’s SB Projects

Disney alums Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs are within the early phases of searching for content material firms to roll up into a bigger working firm with backing from non-public fairness big Blackstone. Excessive on the pair’s want record is Scooter Braun’s media and administration agency SB Projects.

A supply near the scenario characterised the scenario as restricted to Mayer and Staggs expressing curiosity in a possible cope with Braun’s agency, which represents such music superstars as Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande. The supply confused that no formal negotiations have begun.

Any deal could be separate from the Forest Street Acquisition Corp. enterprise that Mayer and Staggs lately joined as senior advisors. Blackstone is alleged to have dedicated to funding the still-unnamed enterprise as much as $2 billion. Mayer and Staggs would seemingly search different buyers.

It’s believed that any cope with Braun could be centered on the SB Projects wing of Braun’s Ithaca Holdings LLC. Ithaca’s transactions embrace the launch of Mythos Studios in partnership with former Marvel government David Maisel, the acquisition of Atlas Publishing and partnerships with Jason Owen’s Sandbox Leisure in addition to Morris Higham Administration.

Ithaca additionally has a long-standing funding in and partnership with Aubrey “Drake” Graham and Adel “Future” Nur. In 2019, Ithaca launched Raised in Area, an funding fund led by former BMG President Zach Katz. In 2020, Braun expanded on visible leisure as FX’s “Dave” premiered to report viewership for a comedy collection — averaging 5.3 million viewers. The 12 months additionally noticed “Justin Bieber: Seasons” grow to be essentially the most watched collection debut on YouTube Premium, with 32.65 million international views. Partnerships with YouTube Originals proceed with subsequent month’s premiere of the docuseries “Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Satan.”

Braun’s agency made headlines in 2019 when Ithaca acquired Massive Machine Label Group for extra $300 million, a deal that introduced Taylor Swift’s library into the corporate. Final November, Ithaca offered Swift’s masters for at the very least $300 million to Shamrock Capital.

Carlyle Group is a minority investor in Ithaca. The exercise by Mayer and Staggs is an indication of the rising curiosity of non-public fairness gamers within the worth of IP, media and content material belongings.

(Pictured: Kevin Mayer)