Kevin Smith Is Pumped His Panned Movie Cop Out Is Finally Getting Some Love On Netflix

In the event you’ve listened to any interview or podcast the place Kevin Smith has talked about his time engaged on Cop Out, you already know that Tracy Morgan wasn’t who he clashed with on the manufacturing. That place was crammed by Bruce Willis, who appeared reverse Morgan as Detective Jimmy Monroe. Whereas Smith has mentioned that getting the chance to direct Willis was one of many major causes he signed onto Cop Out, he and the actor obtained into quite a few disagreements in the course of the course of filming.